As Team India took on Australia in the third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, KL Rahul after failing to score in the numerous opportunities given by the Team management was finally dropped from the team and Shubman Gill was brought in his place. Shubman Gill had been in tremendous form ahead of the series but still had to wait as KL Rahul was the team's vice-captain for the first two Tests but later was removed from his position due to poor form.

KL Rahul failed to score in the first two Test matches of the series and when he was also dropped from the Test vice-captain position, it was clear that KL Rahul will be dropped from the third Test. Talking about Shubman Gill, he has been in thunderous form off late and has already scored 4 international centuries in 2023 so far. Gill also scored his first Test hundred against Bangladesh last year.

Twitter erupts after KL Rahul and Shubman Gill's viral post

Now, a post in which KL Rahul and Shubman Gill having a conversation in the dressing room is going viral and the fans are also coming up with different reactions to it.

If we talk about the current status of the third Test match between India and Australia, the hosts were bowled out for a score of 109 and the Australian spinners made the whole use of the pitch. Mathew Kunhemann became Australia's third spinner to take a fifer in the series after Todd Murphy and Nathan Lyon.

Shubman was dismissed by Matthew Kuhnemann in the second ball of the eighth over. He scored 21 runs in 18 balls during his stay at the crease, which was the second-highest individual knock by the Indian batsmen in the first batting innings. India lost their first wicket in the sixth over after Rohit Sharma fell on an individual score of 12 runs.