IND vs AUS: Legendary India spinner wants R Ashwin to replace star all-rounder in ODIs

India will face Australia in a three-match ODI series starting from Friday in Mohali. On the back of a successful Asia Cup campaign, Team India will seek to continue their momentum against the Aussies. A 15-member squad was selected for the ODI series.

India to take on Australia in the 1st ODI

A number of surprising names were inducted into the squad as Ravichandran Ashwin also came back into the ODI fold after a long hiatus. The veteran spinner was involved in an ODI match last year and since then has only been involved in the long format. Ashwin was recalled as a cover for the injured Axar Patel and he is very much in contention for a place in the World Cup squad.

The deadline to submit the final squad to ICC is September 28 and the former CSK bowler will be in the mix. Piyush Chawla feels if Ashwin does well in the series he should be selected ahead of Washington Sundar.

Piyush Chawla speaks in favour of Ravichandran Ashwin

In an interaction with ESPN Cricinfo, he said, “We have batting till No. 8 in the Indian team. If 8 batters cannot get the job done, you cannot expect No. 9 to come and do the job for you. So, I’ll look at from the bowling perspective. Ashwin has hardly played 2 ODIs in the last year and it is going to be really important to see how they (Ashwin and Washington) come and bowl in this series. If he (Ashwin) bowls really well, they will go with him in the World Cup."

He further added, “I feel all of the Indian pacers will play two-two games each. They will be given enough game time but will be given rest as well."

India's predicted XI against Australia in the 1st ODI

Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (capt, wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.