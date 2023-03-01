IND Vs AUS: Michael Vaughan Again Takes Dig At India, Fans Says 'crying Like A Pro Again'

The third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy started at a tough Indore pitch wherein Team India were bowled out by Australia for a mere first innings score of 109 runs. The Australian spinners really dominated the Indian batting line up and all the batsmen fell like a deck of cards.

The Australia spinners made full use of the Indore pitch where they received plenty of turn. The spinners received a lot of help from the pitch where it was almost impossible for the batsmen to play the ball on the front foot. Former England captain Michael Vaughan like always has once again taken a dig at the Indian team and the Indore pitch on Twitter.

Michael Vaughan said on Twitter, “Nice to see Nathan Lyon gather the ball for a run out at the bowling .. btw .. it’s a very poor 5-day pitch but it’s great viewing ..”

Nice to see Nathan Lyon gather the ball for a run out at the bowling end 😜😜😜 #INDvAUS .. btw .. it’s a very poor 5 day pitch but it’s great viewing .. 👍👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 1, 2023

Fans troll Michael Vaughan for his tweet

Fans started to troll for his tweet on the Indian pitches. Here are some of the reactions to Vaughan's post.

Why do you always blame the pitch lol? — Shreyansh Kesarwani (@ShreyanshKesar4) March 1, 2023

Focus on Anderson, u are losing by 1 run — Nirav Gupta (@NiravGupta9) March 1, 2023

In recent test series between Australia and SA,test was finished in 2 days, it was great pitch? Fact is in modern era, we don't have great spin batsman. — Abhishek Srivastava (@abhi_1082) March 1, 2023

Curators in INDIA believes in #bazmatch !! — brutal_pk (@KanjaniPradeep1) March 1, 2023

Interesting tactic using this considering you didn’t regain the ashes at home — Tim Widdowson (@timwiddowson11) March 1, 2023

If we further talk about day 1 of the third Test match between India and Australia, the visitors have ended day 1 at 153/4 and are 47 runs ahead of Team India's first-innings score. Team India would be looking to bowl out Australia as soon as possible on day 2 and will want to keep their lead under 100. The Indore Test is very important for both teams considering the scenario for the World Test Championship final.