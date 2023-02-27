Michael Vaughan Agrees On Assessment On Who Is 'best Team On The Planet', It's Not England

Michael Vaughan, who often places comments on the happenings related to cricket, has this time given his take on the best team on the planet. The former England captain has used his social media to give Australia's T20 Team team this tag. This came after Australia lifted the Women's T20 World Cup for the record 6th time.

Australia women's cricket team have lifted the ICC Women's T20 World Cup for the record 6th time and the world of sport is in awe of this achievement. While many have already heaped praise on the 6-time world champions, Vaughan has come up with his verdict and states that the team is the best on the planet. The 48-year-old commented "I think you are right" on the Australian Women's Cricket Team Twitter handle's post that read "T20 World Cup champions for a SIXTH time! Best team on the planet."

I think you are right 👍 https://t.co/KdgHzxyK05 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 27, 2023

Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2023 campaign

Coming into the World Cup at the back of carrying the trophy above the shoulders 5 times already, Australia were the favourites yet again. Placed in Group 1 along with South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, the Aussies started the campaign by defeating New Zealand by a heavy margin of 97 runs. Next, the women in yellow got hold of Bangladesh. Australia registered an 8-wicket win. Following that, they defeated Sri Lanka by 10 wickets and then inflicted a defeat on South Africa by 6 wickets. Upon garnering these wins they reached the semi-final stage where they met India. Batting first in the semi-final they put up 172 in 20 overs and kept India at bay throughout the match with their superb fielding. Australia won the semi-final by 5 runs. In the final, they met South Africa, who defeated England in their respective semi-final. South Africa could not stop the winning run of Australia in the final and thus Aus women emerged as the winner of the T20 World Cup for the 6th time. Australia won the final by 19 runs