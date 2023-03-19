Quick links:
Image: BCCI
IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Axar Patel has continued to replicate his Test batting form in the ODI series too as the left-arm spinner has played a blinder of an inning in the second ODI at Visakhapatnam. The Indian batting lineup fell like a pack of cards as the Mitchell Starc-led Aussie bowling unit demolished their credentials with ease. Axar's batting form has attracted severe praise as social media has exploded.
Axar unbeaten at 29 and was the second-highest scorer after Virat Kohli who only managed to score 31. At one point it seemed like India would not cross the 100-run barrier but the Delhi Capitals' vice-captain made sure that the scoreboard doesn't look pale as he also hit two consecutive sixes to Starc.
India got submerged to the lowest-ever score on their home soil against Australia and with the ICC World Cup hovering on the horizon, there will be some major concerns. However, Axar's form should be one of the positives and calls now could be made to include the player in the World Cup squad.
A user has predicted the Indian starting XI of the World Cup and he has just used Axar Patel who has had the knack of hitting big runs.
My XI for the ODI World Cup:— Gautham Srinivas (@vgg2007) March 19, 2023
Axar Patel (C)
Axar Patel (VC)
Axar Patel
Axar Patel
KL Rahul (Wk)
Shreyas Iyer (if not injured - otherwise Axar Patel)
Axar Patel
Axar Patel
Axar Patel
Axar Patel
Mohd Siraj
We will definitely win this time with this XI. #INDvsAUS
Axar Patel in this tour against Australia:— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 19, 2023
84(174).
74(115)
12*(33).
15*(39).
79(113).
29*(29).
The Best Batsman for India in this whole tour - Outstanding Axar Patel. pic.twitter.com/vjQm0r6nXI
axar patel saab pic.twitter.com/JvUetnAIRR— Arun Lol (@dhaikilokatweet) March 19, 2023
India - 117/10— 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) March 19, 2023
Once again no support from the other end for Axar Patel 💔#INDvsAUS
Axar Patel says hello to Mitchell Starc 😎— Utsav 💔 (@utsav045) March 19, 2023
Back to back sixes 🔥🔥#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/VJ7YKP0UIz
Back to back two six by Axar Patel on Mitchell Starc ball made me a bit positive for today's ODI #IndiaVsAustralia #Axar pic.twitter.com/gfGVbU7mgh— Sakshi Singh Rajput (@uniquButUnknown) March 19, 2023