IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Axar Patel has continued to replicate his Test batting form in the ODI series too as the left-arm spinner has played a blinder of an inning in the second ODI at Visakhapatnam. The Indian batting lineup fell like a pack of cards as the Mitchell Starc-led Aussie bowling unit demolished their credentials with ease. Axar's batting form has attracted severe praise as social media has exploded.

Axar unbeaten at 29 and was the second-highest scorer after Virat Kohli who only managed to score 31. At one point it seemed like India would not cross the 100-run barrier but the Delhi Capitals' vice-captain made sure that the scoreboard doesn't look pale as he also hit two consecutive sixes to Starc.

Axar Patel continues his heroics in the ODI series against Australia

India got submerged to the lowest-ever score on their home soil against Australia and with the ICC World Cup hovering on the horizon, there will be some major concerns. However, Axar's form should be one of the positives and calls now could be made to include the player in the World Cup squad.

A user has predicted the Indian starting XI of the World Cup and he has just used Axar Patel who has had the knack of hitting big runs.

My XI for the ODI World Cup:



Axar Patel (C)

Axar Patel (VC)

Axar Patel

Axar Patel

KL Rahul (Wk)

Shreyas Iyer (if not injured - otherwise Axar Patel)

Axar Patel

Axar Patel

Axar Patel

Axar Patel

Mohd Siraj



We will definitely win this time with this XI. #INDvsAUS — Gautham Srinivas (@vgg2007) March 19, 2023

Axar Patel in this tour against Australia:



84(174).

74(115)

12*(33).

15*(39).

79(113).

29*(29).



The Best Batsman for India in this whole tour - Outstanding Axar Patel. pic.twitter.com/vjQm0r6nXI — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 19, 2023

axar patel saab pic.twitter.com/JvUetnAIRR — Arun Lol (@dhaikilokatweet) March 19, 2023

India - 117/10



Once again no support from the other end for Axar Patel 💔#INDvsAUS — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) March 19, 2023

Axar Patel says hello to Mitchell Starc 😎



Back to back sixes 🔥🔥#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/VJ7YKP0UIz — Utsav 💔 (@utsav045) March 19, 2023