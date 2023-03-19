Last Updated:

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Unveil New Jersey, Fans Disappointed | REACTIONS INSIDE

Ahead of the start of the IPL 2023, Delhi Capitals have launched their new jersey at a scheduled event. The new jersey saw mixed reactions from fans.

Prateek Arya
IPL 2023: DC launch new jersey

IPL 2023: With less than two weeks left for the start of IPL 2023, the franchises are occupied with pre-tournament launch events and are currently in the phase of introducing the new jerseys for the upcoming season. Completing their submission for the season this morning Delhi Capitals unveiled their new outfit. DC fans and other netizens have presented their review of the new design via social media.

Today at a scheduled event, the DC franchise showcased the new jersey for the IPL 2023. The update about new jersey was posted on the franchise's official Twitter handle. "Kyu Dilli, kaisa laga surprise #NayiDilliKiNayiJersey is here", wrote DC upon informing about the new development.

The jersey saw mixed reactions from the fans. Some were evidently disappointed whereas some fans are content with the new jersey. Here are a few of the many reactions. 

Delhi Capitals IPL 2023: Squad

Axar Patel (vc), Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw.

