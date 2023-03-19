IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Unveil New Jersey, Fans Disappointed | REACTIONS INSIDE

IPL 2023: With less than two weeks left for the start of IPL 2023, the franchises are occupied with pre-tournament launch events and are currently in the phase of introducing the new jerseys for the upcoming season. Completing their submission for the season this morning Delhi Capitals unveiled their new outfit. DC fans and other netizens have presented their review of the new design via social media.

Today at a scheduled event, the DC franchise showcased the new jersey for the IPL 2023. The update about new jersey was posted on the franchise's official Twitter handle. "Kyu Dilli, kaisa laga surprise #NayiDilliKiNayiJersey is here", wrote DC upon informing about the new development.

Kyu Dilli, kaisa laga surprise❓🤩#NayiDilliKiNayiJersey is here 👕



Launched in the city, for the city, and with the city. Children from the Savera Association were among the first to don the season’s new threads at this morning’s #RunForGood event with our players ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/VDtJnmooTE — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 19, 2023

The jersey saw mixed reactions from the fans. Some were evidently disappointed whereas some fans are content with the new jersey. Here are a few of the many reactions.

Practice ki hai na?? Acchi hai. Asli waali kab launch karoge? — Shirish♀️ #MI4ever (@tipsy_spock) March 19, 2023

Wow ! A lot better than last year . — parthhhh (@Sportify07) March 19, 2023

this is the jersey? — HelloWorld (@ShivamK83596389) March 19, 2023

Yuckkkkk. Zero creativity dudes. Literally. — SSRajamouliRam (@SSRajaRamamouli) March 19, 2023

looks clean to me — Cat's attorney (@Vhagharx) March 19, 2023

WTf is this. worst of last 4 years — Aditya Nair (@adi_fications) March 19, 2023

Better than 2022 jersey.... — 𝚂𝚑𝚒𝚟𝚊𝚓𝚒 (@shinzohattori5) March 19, 2023

Massive downgrade 🤢 last year jersey was way way better what is this simple design??????? don't you have better designers ??????????? — Shubh࿗ (@cric_shub41) March 19, 2023

Delhi Capitals IPL 2023: Squad

Axar Patel (vc), Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw.