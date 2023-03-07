IND Vs AUS: On Which Day Will PM Modi And Australian PM Attend Final Test Of BGT 2023?

The Narendra Modi Stadium is currently getting geared up to host India vs Australia, the 4th Test match, which will begin on March 9, Thursday. As reported earlier, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and his Australian PM Anthony Albanese will watch the finale of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 in Ahmedabad. The Indian team heads into the match with a 2-1 lead to their credit, but after losing the third Test by nine wickets.

Meanwhile, PM Modi and his Australian counterpart will visit the Narendra Modi Stadium on Day 1 of the match. As per Fox Sports, they will watch the first hour of play before leaving for other commitments. As reported by ANI, speaking about PM Albanese and PM Modi watching the match together, Australian High Commissioner Barry O’Farell revealed how cricket binds both nations together.

"Great to see the leaders of India and Australia on day one of the match"

“One of the things that binds both countries is Cricket and it will be great to see the leaders of India and Australia on day one of the match in Ahmedabad,” he said. Speaking about the arrangement for the occasion, O’Farell added, “Most appalled to see temples being targeted, police are active and continue to be active to deal with those responsible”.

How many spectators can be expected on Day 1 of the IND vs AUS 4th Test?

The Prime Ministers will reportedly participate in an opening ceremony before the first ball will be bowled. Reports further claim that about 85,000 seats on Day 1 have been reserved for students and families in honor of their visit. While a large section of the stadium will be empty due to security protocols, an estimated 110,000 could pack up the stadium on Day 1.

IND vs AUS 4th Test: Daniel Vettori speaks about playing in front of a packed crowd

As per Fox Sports, Australia’s spin coach Daniel Vettori spoke about the crowd and said, “I think we are expecting a big (crowd), at least on the first day, and the talk has been excitement around actually playing a Test in front of that, then actually just the logistics of it on the field – how you deal with reviews, referrals, all that sort of stuff, because the noise will play a huge part in that”.