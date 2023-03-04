Australian Premier Anthony Albanese Set To Visit India, Hold Annual Summit With PM Modi

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to make an official state visit to India to enhance bilateral ties and lock in the India-Australia Economic Co-operation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) deal. According to a press release issued by India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday, the Australian leader will commence his visit by arriving in Ahmedabad on March 8, 2023. The next day he will visit Mumbai, before finally heading to New Delhi.

"At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, will pay a State Visit to India on March 8-11, 2023. He will be accompanied by Senator Don Farrell, Minister for Trade and Tourism, and Madeleine King, Minister for Resources and Northern Australia, along with senior officials and a high-level business delegation," reads an excerpt from the release.

This upcoming visit will be Albanese's first official trip to India as the PM. During the visit, Albanese will meet his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for the Annual Summit to hold wide-ranging discussions about regional and world issues. Furthermore, the PM will also call on Indian President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi.

Albanese to receive ceremonial welcome in Delhi

"In Delhi, Prime Minister Albanese will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan on March 10, 2023. PM Modi and Prime Minister Albanese will hold the Annual Summit to discuss areas of co-operation under the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, besides regional and global issues of mutual interest," the release added.

The announcement of Albanese's upcoming visit comes on the heels of the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting, which was attended by Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong in New Delhi on Thursday. She was welcomed by EAM S Jaishankar, and the duo later held a bilateral meeting.