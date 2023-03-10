IND Vs AUS: Pat Cummins' Mother Maria Passes Away, Players To Wear 'black Arm-band'

Pat Cummins, who immediately left for home after the second Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, to be present for her ailing mother has endured devastating news. According to a press release by Cricket Australia, Pat Cummins' mother Maria Cummins has passed away. As a sign of respect, the Australian team will wear black armbands today.

Paying respect to Pat Cummins' mother Cricket Australia released a statement on Twitter, "We are deeply saddened at the passing of Maria Cummins overnight. On behalf of Australian Cricket, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Pat, the Cummins family and their friends. The Australian Men's team will today wear black armbands as a mark of respect."

BCCI expresses grief

Following Cricket Australia's tweet, BCCI also expressed grief via social media. BCCI wrote, "On behalf of Indian Cricket, we express our sadness at the passing away of Pat Cummins mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family in this difficult period."

Pat Cummins, who captained the Australia's side in the first two matches of the series, left the responsibility for Steve Smith to take.