Former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik took to his official Twitter handle on Wednesday and seemingly aimed a dig at the Holkar Stadium pitch in Indore. The stadium is hosting the third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, which was off to a dramatic start on Day 1. India were reduced to 84/6 in 26 overs of the first innings, after suffering a mini-collapse in the first hour of the game itself.

Meanwhile, Karthik took to his Twitter handle and predicted that India vs Australia third Test might turn out to be a three-day game or even lesser. “3 day test match loading or even shorter maybe,” tweeted Karthik on Wednesday morning. India took a 2-0 lead in the four-Test series by winning the first two games inside three days.

3 day test match loading or even shorter maybe 😉#INDvsAUSTest #BGT2023 — DK (@DineshKarthik) March 1, 2023

Former Aussie cricketer makes a prediction

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg also tweeted his prediction that the match will end quickly. In his first tweet, the former Aussie spinner said, “One day test match anyone? #INDvAUS”. His second tweet read, “In for a quick test at 4 for 44. #INDvAUS”.

One day test match anyone? #INDvAUS — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 1, 2023

In for a quick test at 4 for 44. #INDvAUS — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 1, 2023

India reduced to 84/7 at lunch on Day 1 of IND vs AUS 3rd Test

Coming back to the third Test, Rohit Sharma opted to bat first after winning the toss on Wednesday. The skipper then survived twice in the very first over of the match against star pacer Mitchell Starc. While India was quick to add 27 runs to their total courtesy of boundaries from Rohit and Shubman Gill, the skipper was dismissed in the 6th over.

Rohit’s wicket reduced India to 27/1 in 5.6 overs, as India went on to lose four more wickets in the next six overs. Shubman was dismissed on the individual score of 21 runs in 18 balls, while Cheteshwar Pujara could only score one run. Kohli initially looked settled in the crease but was dismissed on the score of 22 runs in 53 balls.

Ravindra Jadeja, on the other hand, could add only four runs, whereas Shreyas Iyer was dismissed for a duck. KS Bharat’s dismissal on the individual score of 17 runs in 30 balls, reduced India to 82/7 in 24.5. India found themselves at 84/7 in 26 overs as lunch was called on Day 1.