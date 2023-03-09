IND Vs AUS: Shreyas Iyer Almost Falls While Bowling, Leaves Rohit Sharma In Splits- WATCH

Indian captain Rohit Sharma threw the ball at Shreyas Iyer before the end of the second session on Day 1 of the fourth Test match against Australia. Iyer came in to bowl the final over before the tea break and tried some of his classic leg breaks. However, Iyer almost fell down while bowling the first ball of the over, leaving skipper Rohit Sharma in splits. A video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

Iyer conceded just two runs in the over. This was the first time Iyer bowled for India in a Test match. Iyer has previously bowled for India in ODIs and T20Is but never in red-ball cricket.

As far as the 4th Test match is concerned, Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Team India made one change to its playing XI as captain Rohit Sharma brought in Mohammed Shami in place of Mohammad Siraj. Australia have lost just two wickets thus far on Day 1 and have scored 150 runs in 62 overs. Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin provided India with the breakthrough earlier in the day.

India failed to pick up even a single wicket in the second session. This was the first time in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series that no wicket fell in a session.

India are currently 2-1 up in the four-match contest and need to win the fourth Test to qualify for the World Test Championship final. If India failed to win the match, they will have to depend on the result of the Test series between Sri Lanka and New Zealand. Australia have already made it to the final of the WTC, that is scheduled to be played in June.

India vs Australia, 4th Test: Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

Australia: Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (captain), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann.

Image: Twitter