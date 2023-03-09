PM Modi Gives Test Cap To Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith Honoured By PM's Special Gesture-WATCH

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese are currently attending the ongoing fourth Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad. The prime ministers of both countries graced their presence at the match to celebrate 75 years of friendship between India and Australia through cricket. Ahead of the start of the final Test, PM Modi presented a special cap to India captain Rohit Sharma, while PM Albanese presented the cap to Australia skipper Steve Smith.

The BCCI took to its official Twitter handle to share a video of the cap presentation ceremony from earlier today. In the video, PM Modi can be seen giving the cap to Rohit Sharma, while PM Albanese presented the cap to Smith.

The Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modiji presents the special cap to #TeamIndia captain @ImRo45 while The Honourable Prime Minister of Australia, Mr Anthony Albanese presents the cap to Australia captain Steve Smith.@narendramodi | @PMOIndia | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/8RH70LOx0v — BCCI (@BCCI) March 9, 2023

Earlier in the morning, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah facilitates PM Modi with a memento during a ceremony at the grand stadium in Gujarat, the home state of the prime minister.

As far as the toss is concerned, Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Team India made one change to its playing XI as captain Rohit Sharma brought in Mohammed Shami in place of Mohammad Siraj.

India vs Australia, 4th Test: Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

Australia: Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (captain), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann.

Image: Twitter/BCCI