IND Vs AUS: Steve Smith Drops Jadeja's Catch In Last Over Of Day 2 In Hilarious Manner

Australia's attempt to fight back in the first Test match may have just gotten harder after Steve Smith made a complete mess of an opportunity to dismiss Jadeja

Vidit Dhawan
Steve Smith

Australia's attempt to fight back in the first Test match against Team India may have just gotten harder after Steve Smith made a complete mess of an opportunity to dismiss all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. As seen in the images below, the former Australian captain never really got a hold of the ball.

Netizens react as Smith drops Jadeja's catch

India in control after Day 2 of Nagpur Test

Team India have exerted their dominance at the end of Day 2 of the Nagpur Test as they have scored 321 runs for the loss of seven wickets at stumps and have a fantastic 144-run lead. Captain Rohit Sharma led from the front as he smacked an outstanding century, his first as the skipper of the side in Tests.

Rohit scored 120 runs off 212 deliveries, an inning that included 15 fours and two sixes before he was dismissed by Australian captain Pat Cummins. Debutant Todd Murphy has so far been the pick among the Australian bowlers as he ended the second day with fantastic figures of 5/82 from his 36 overs. 

India vs Australia playing 11

Team India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland

