IND Vs AUS: Steve Smith Drops Jadeja's Catch In Last Over Of Day 2 In Hilarious Manner

Australia's attempt to fight back in the first Test match against Team India may have just gotten harder after Steve Smith made a complete mess of an opportunity to dismiss all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. As seen in the images below, the former Australian captain never really got a hold of the ball.

Steve Smith dropped catch in last over of the Day 2 👎🏻 pic.twitter.com/cWpyxVJyAE — Abu Bakar Tarar (@abubakarSays_) February 10, 2023

Netizens react as Smith drops Jadeja's catch

Jadeja had 3 lives today

2 of them being umpire calls and a catch drop by Smith#RavindraJadeja — Sanket (@Beluresanket) February 10, 2023

Smith still replaying Jadeja’s ball to get him out and missing that catch #INDvAUS #BGT — 𝓟𝓻𝓪𝓷𝓪𝓫 🇮🇳 (@pranabashish) February 10, 2023

Smith has dropped another catch. 😱 Super show by Ravindra Jadeja & Axar Patel.#INDvAUS #AUSvsIND #INDvsAUS — ʀʊɖʀǟ (@LeftRightSyntax) February 10, 2023

And Smithy drops Jaddu, on the second last ball of the day. His second drop today, not a great day in field for Smith.

But India close a very good day with a lead of 144. This test match is poised very well to have a wonderful finish tomorrow or early Sunday. G'day @BCCI ! — Pratyush (@PratzWits) February 10, 2023

The catch drop by Smith says it all about the Body Language of The visitors.

Tough day for them and excellent grid shown by Axar and Jaddu !



Day 2 - India #BGT2023 #TestCricket #INDvsAUS — Mudit 🇮🇳 (@MuditHastir) February 10, 2023

That drop by Smith, with Jadeja on 66, is symbolic of the Australian team for today's last session. They let the game slip away, once again, after having gotten a foot in with a handful of wickets in the first two sessions today. — Shikhar (@Shikhar__T) February 10, 2023

India in control after Day 2 of Nagpur Test

Team India have exerted their dominance at the end of Day 2 of the Nagpur Test as they have scored 321 runs for the loss of seven wickets at stumps and have a fantastic 144-run lead. Captain Rohit Sharma led from the front as he smacked an outstanding century, his first as the skipper of the side in Tests.

Rohit scored 120 runs off 212 deliveries, an inning that included 15 fours and two sixes before he was dismissed by Australian captain Pat Cummins. Debutant Todd Murphy has so far been the pick among the Australian bowlers as he ended the second day with fantastic figures of 5/82 from his 36 overs.

India vs Australia playing 11

Team India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland