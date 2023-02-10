Rohit Sharma Achieves Huge Record As Captain That Even Dhoni, Ganguly, Kohli Don't Have

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma smashed his first Test century against Australia in the first innings of the India vs Australia, first Test match in Nagpur. Rohit completed his century in 170 balls and achieved a unique milestone as a captain in Test cricket. The 35-year-old skipper scripted a record that even legendary captains like MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly, and Virat Kohli couldn’t achieve.

Rohit Sharma became the first and only Indian to score centuries for India as the captain of the team across all three formats of the game. This was his ninth overall century for him in red-ball cricket, which came in his 46th Test appearance for India. Here’s how BCCI congratulated the Indian captain on achieving the massive milestone.

Watch: The moment Rohit Sharma hit his first Test century against Australia

A special landmark 👏 🙌@ImRo45 becomes the first Indian to score hundreds across Tests, ODIs & T20Is as #TeamIndia captain 🔝 pic.twitter.com/YLrcYKcTVR — BCCI (@BCCI) February 10, 2023

Rohit opened the innings with vice-captain KL Rahul, as the openers hit a half-century stand of 76 runs in 138 balls. He then partnered night watchman R Ashwin to add 42 runs in 104 balls for the second wicket. He then hit a 50 + runs stand with Ravindra Jadeja for the sixth wicket.

While the skipper ended up reaching his century on Day 2 of the match, Rahul was dismissed on 20 runs off 71 balls, while Ashwin was out for 23 runs in 62 balls. Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli had relatively shorter stays at the crease with knocks of seven and 12 runs respectively. In the meantime, Suryakumar hit eight runs in 20 balls, before Jadeja walked out to partner the skipper in the middle on Day 2.

Earlier in Day 1 of the match, Australia was bowled out on 177 runs in the first innings, before India found themselves at 77/1 at stumps. Interestongly, Jadeja grabbed a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the match, making his India return. On lunch on Day 2, India’s score stood at 151/3 in 52 overs.