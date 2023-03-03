IND Vs AUS: Sunil Gavaskar Names 'turning Point' That 'cost India The Match Vs Australia'

Following Australia's dominant win over India in Indore, the flow of reactions has started to come. And one of the trusted voices in Indian cricket, Sunil Gavaskar has given his view on the game and mentioned the turning point that India would rue. According to Gavaskar the instance that played the biggest part in India's loss goes back to Australia's first innings. As per him, it is the ball by Ravindra Jadeja on which Marnus Labuschagne got out, the ball turned out to be a no-ball.

During the commentary on Day 3 of the Indore Test, Sunil Gavaskar blatantly said it was the no-ball of Ravindra Jadeja that proved to be too costly. Labuschagne would have gotten out without troubling the scoreboard but got the lifeline when Jadeja bowled the no-ball. While Jadeja got him at last but till then Marcus had scored 31 crucial runs in the context of the game.

Sunil Gavaskar: "That no ball (wicket of Labuschagne taken by Jadeja but was overturned because Jadeja had overstepped) cost India the match" — Kaushik Ram (@KaushikRam25) March 3, 2023

India vs Australia: Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023

After a heavy build-up that India vs Australia encounter often receives, the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy started on February 9. The first Test was played in Nagpur, where India outplayed the Aussie side to record a victory by innings and 132 runs. After Nagpur, the action shifted to Delhi, where after a balanced two days, on the third, India got the better of Australia again, this time India registered a 6-wicket win. Victory at the Arun Jaitley Stadium meant India taking a 2-0 lead in the series and thereby retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Following the crushing defeat in Delhi, Australia's injury woes that were present before the start of the series got worse and the squad depth was depleted. Before the third Test, a number of Australian players including captain Pat Cummins returned home. Some departed due to injury and some due to personal reasons.

However, a gap of a fortnight between the second and the third Test turned out to be a respite. While the experts had written off the Australia squad before the third Test, they have managed to make a comeback of sorts. Australia won the Indore Test by 9 wickets.