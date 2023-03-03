IND Vs AUS: 4 Reasons Behind India's Demoralising Loss To Australia In 3rd Test In Indore

Australia finally breached India’s Test fortress by winning the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 on Friday. The Aussies claimed a stunning victory by nine runs after playing exceptionally well in all departments under the captaincy of Steve Smith. Having shown dominance in the opening two games of the series, India failed to replicate their performance in the third Test.

After opting to bat first, India was bowled out on 109 runs, while Australia took an 88-run lead by scoring 197 runs. The Indian batting lineup yet again struggled in their second batting innings, getting bowled out for 163 runs. The visitors then won the match by cruising to the target of 78 runs. Having said that, here’s a look at the four big reasons behind Rohit Sharma and Co.’s loss in the third Test.

Indian top-order disappoints again

India’s batting top order failed in both their innings, with Virat Kohli looking like the most settled batsman, apart from Cheteshwar Pujara’s fifty in the second innings. However, Kohli fell to Todd Murphy for the third time in the series, before falling to Matthew Kuhnemann in the second. Rohit could score 12 runs in both innings, while Shubman scored the highest individual knock of 21 runs in the first innings.

No balls by Indian bowlers prove costly

Ravindra Jadeja bowled three no-balls in Australia’s first batting innings and was also denied a wicket in one of the three deliveries. Speaking on the live broadcast of the match after India’s loss, the legendary Sunil Gavaskar said he feels Jadeja’s no-balls were the changing point of the match. It is worth noting that Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj also bowled two no-balls in the innings, while India leaked a total of 22 runs in extras.

India’s DRS howlers

Rohit Sharma was called out by many on the internet for his DRS calls in the third Test in Indore. In Australia’s first batting innings, Rohit exhausted all of India’s reviews on the first day itself, which meant India needed to take six wickets with no DRS reviews to their relief. Luckily, R Ashwin, Jadeja, and Umesh Yadav ran through the Aussie lineup, dismissing six wickets inside 11 runs to rescue India. Going ahead in the game, Rohit yet again made headlines for taking DRS on an appeal that turned out to be plumb.

Lack of Rishabh Pant-like firepower

India missed the services of star wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant more than ever during the third Test in Indore. The youngster is well known for taking on the opposition bowlers in pressure situations, going for big shots at will. Reacting to India’s loss on social media, cricket fans felt Rishabh’s skills could have fit in right into what India lacked to pick their third-straight victory of the series.