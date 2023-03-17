IND vs AUS 1st ODI: KL Rahul earned much-required redemption as he guided team India to victory in Mumbai. Venkatesh Prasad has given his verdict following KL Rahul's match-winning knock against Australia in the first ODI that was played at the Wankhede Stadium. Rahul scored an unbeaten 75 off 91 balls as India registered a brilliant five-wicket victory over the visitors. Venkatesh Prasad had earlier criticised KL Rahul following his poor form in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Venkatesh Prasad hails KL Rahul's innings on Twitter

Prasad hailed Rahul's innings as he insisted the right-hander formulated his innings quite brilliantly. He also praised the efforts of Ravindra Jadeja who contributed with a well-made 45 runs. Prasad tweeted, "Excellent composure under pressure and a brilliant innings by KL Rahul. Top knock. Great support by Ravindra Jadeja and a good win for India. #INDvAUS"

Excellent composure under pressure and a brilliant innings by KL Rahul.

Top knock. Great support by Ravindra Jadeja and a good win for India.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/tCs74rBiLP — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) March 17, 2023

Netizens also applauded KL Rahul for his gritty knock

Well played KL Rahul 👏#INDvsAUS



Well played KL Rahul 👏#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/cxclc4BFTp — VECTOR⁴⁵🕉️ (@Vector_45R) March 17, 2023

Only 5 Players with 500 runs + 50 Avg (While Batting at No.5 or below in ODI)



Michael Bevan

Kevin Pietersen

AB Devilliers

Van der Dussen

KL Rahul*#INDvsAUS — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) March 17, 2023

In Last 10 ODIs

There are 4 Instances, When India Lost 4 wickets under 100 runs



In 3 off them

KL Rahul Scored 50+ for India 💥#INDvsAUS — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) March 17, 2023

Australia XI: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

India XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami