IND vs AUS 1st ODI: KL Rahul earned much-required redemption as he guided team India to victory in Mumbai. Venkatesh Prasad has given his verdict following KL Rahul's match-winning knock against Australia in the first ODI that was played at the Wankhede Stadium. Rahul scored an unbeaten 75 off 91 balls as India registered a brilliant five-wicket victory over the visitors. Venkatesh Prasad had earlier criticised KL Rahul following his poor form in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Prasad hailed Rahul's innings as he insisted the right-hander formulated his innings quite brilliantly. He also praised the efforts of Ravindra Jadeja who contributed with a well-made 45 runs. Prasad tweeted, "Excellent composure under pressure and a brilliant innings by KL Rahul. Top knock. Great support by Ravindra Jadeja and a good win for India. #INDvAUS"
Excellent composure under pressure and a brilliant innings by KL Rahul.— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) March 17, 2023
Top knock. Great support by Ravindra Jadeja and a good win for India.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/tCs74rBiLP
Australia XI: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
India XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami