Ravindra Jadeja became the talk of the town for the cricketing world on Friday after he provided a treat to cricket fans with a stunning catch in the first innings of the India vs Australia 1st ODI. In the 23rd over of Australia’s innings, Yadav bowled a length delivery outside the off as batsman Marnus Labuschagne played a cut short with little room to free his arms. However, standing at short third man, Jadeja leaped to his right and took a stunning flying catch to dismiss Labuschagne.

The biggest highlight of the catch was Jadeja’s effort to grab the catch with both hands just inches above the ground. Labuschagne’s wicket reduced the Aussies to 139/4 in 22.4 overs after Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first. Alongside the catch, Jadeja notably completed another milestone during the ODI series opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Watch: Ravindra Jadeja's flying catch to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne in IND vs AUS 1st ODI

Ravindra Jadeja completes mega milestone in IND vs AUS 1st ODI

The first ODI between India and Australia marked the 300th international appearance by the star all-rounder for Team India. Having made his debut as a young bloke in 2009, Jadeja has played 64 Test matches and 64 T20I games for India so far. Meanwhile, the ODI series opener was the 172nd ODI appearance for the 34-year-old.

Earlier in the match, Mohammed Siraj removed opener Travis Head in the second over itself and was seen pulling off an epic celebration. While he imitated Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siu’ celebration after the wicket, former India captain Virat Kohli joined him with the Portuguese great’s ‘Nap’ celebration. Australia lost their second wicket in the 13th over in the first innings after wicketkeeper KL Rahul took a stunner by leaping toward his right.

In the 20th over, Ravindra Jadeja removed Mitchell Marsh on the individual score of 81 off 65 to register his first dismissal of the day. After batting for 25 overs in the match, Australia’s score stood at 151 runs at the loss of four wickets.