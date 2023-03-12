IND Vs AUS: Virat Kohli Gives Animated Reaction As Axar Patel Hits Gigantic Six | WATCH

Former India captain Virat Kohli's animated reaction to Axar Patel's gigantic six during the ongoing 4th Test match against Australia has gone viral on social media. The incident happened during the final session of the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Axar Patel, a left-handed batsman, was batting with Kohli when he hit a massive six off the bowling of Matthew Kuhnemann. The ball sailed over to the stands, and Kohli, who was at the non-striker's end, couldn't control his excitement and acknowledged Axar's shot with a big smile on his face.

Kohli's reaction was captured on camera, and the video quickly spread on social media, with fans and cricket experts praising Kohli's passion and love for the game. Many fans also commented on how Kohli's energy and enthusiasm are infectious and can lift the team's morale.

Kohli and Axar forged a crucial partnership of 162 runs in the final session of the day to help India post a mammoth total of 571 runs. Both players scored 79 runs each to create a record sixth-wicket partnership for India in Tests against Australia. India finished their first innings with a lead of 91 runs.

Earlier in the day, Kohli scored his 28th Test century to end his drought in the longest format after a gap of more than three years. Kohli smashed 186 off 364 balls including 15 boundaries. This after Shubman Gill scored his second Test century on Day 3 of the match on Saturday.

Records that Kohli broke in the 4th Test

With his century, Kohli broke multiple records in the longest format of the game. Kohli has now become India's highest run-scorer in World Test Championship history. The 34-year-old now has 1803 runs from 31 matches at an average of 36.79. Kohli also registered his highest individual score against Australia in Test cricket. He is now the highest run-scorer for India in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy and has amassed 297 runs from four matches at an average of 49.50. Earlier, Kohli equaled Sunil Gavaskar's record for the joint second-most tons by an Indian player against Australia, trailing only Sachin Tendulkar.

