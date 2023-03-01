IND Vs AUS: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma On The Cusp Of Achieving Major Milestone In 3rd Test

Indian cricket team heads into the third Test match against Australia at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, eyeing a 3-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. While the team also looks to seal their spot for the ICC World Test Championship final, two of the team’s top stars are closing on major cricketing milestones. After becoming the fastest cricketer to complete 25000 international runs in the second Test, India great Virat Kohli now needs 77 runs to register 4000 runs in the format while playing at home.

Captain Rohit Sharma on the other hands is 45 runs away from completing the milestone of 17000 international runs. Together the star pair needs 44 runs to complete 1000 runs as a pair in red-ball cricket. Interestingly, Rohit is the highest run-scorer so far in the series with 183 runs in three innings, which also includes a century in the first innings of the first Test in Nagpur.

Rohit Sharma set to join MS Dhoni & others in an elite list of batsmen

Rohit will join Indian cricketing legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Kohli, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni and Virender Sehwag in an elite record book of scoring over 17000 runs for India in international cricket. Rohit also needs to complete 57 runs to complete 2000 runs in the format at home. The Indian skipper also eyes the massive milestone of completing 3000 runs in international cricket as the captain of the team.

Meanwhile, India brought Shubman Gill into the playing XI for the third Test, replacing out-of-form KL Rahul. While Rahul struggled to score runs, Gill came into the match with much reputation. The youngster has already hit centuries across all formats for India.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli also looks to capitalize on the starts, as his 44-run knock in Delhi was his highest knock of the series so far. The former skipper looked promising during the time he spent at the crease. Here’s a look at India’s squads for the final two Tests against Australia.

India’s Test squad for third and fourth Test against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), K L Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.