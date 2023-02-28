Team India captain Rohit Sharma feels that India bowler Shardul Thakur will be in Team India's plans for the World Test Championship final if they qualify for the big event. He also cheekily added to his words that he is not sure how much Shardul Thakur is ready as he recently got married. Team India is currently playing Australia at home and Shardul Thakur is not part of the side.

Rohit Sharma cheeky comment on Shardul Thakur

Rohit Sharma was asked regarding how he will utilise the fourth Test at Ahmedabad if they qualify for the World Test Championship final. Rohit replied, “There is definitely a possibility of that. We have already spoken about it. We need to get the guys ready for it as well. The important one is Shardul Thakur because he comes into the plans for us. I don’t know how ready he is, knowing that he just got married yesterday. How many overs he has bowled. If we get the result that we want, we might think of doing something different in Ahmedabad.”

Team India will at least need to win the third Test at Indore if they wish to qualify for the World Test Championship final. Rohit Sharma was further asked how significant the achievement would be if Team India qualified for the World Test Championship final.

“It will be a great achievement. (In) the cycle after the last World Test Championship (WTC), the way we have played in certain conditions has been remarkable. Yes, these are our home conditions, but these are some challenging conditions that we are playing in. It is not easy for batters to come out and keep scoring runs consistently."

“We know that we need to cross that final hurdle. For that we need to win the next game as well. So the focus is on this Test - how we can win this game and not look too far ahead. After this game, there is one more Test to be played, and then there’s two months of IPL. There’s a lot of time to think about the final, but right now it’s very important for us to focus on just this one and see how we can win this game as well", Rohit added.