IND Vs AUS: Why Are Australia Players Wearing Black Arm Bands On Day 2 Of 4th Test?

Australia players on Friday wore black armbands on the second day of the series-deciding fourth Test against India to pay homage to Pat Cummins' mother, Maria who died in Sydney. Maria, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, had been battling serious illness in the last few weeks after it relapsed. She died at her home on Thursday night.

The Australian players got the tragic news from coach Andrew McDonald before the start of day two of the final Test here.

"We are deeply saddened at the passing of Maria Cummins overnight," Cricket Australia said in a statement on Friday.

"On behalf of Australian Cricket, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Pat, the Cummins family and their friends.

The Australian team will wear black armbands as a mark of respect for Maria Cummins.



Our thoughts go out to Pat and the Cummins family. — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 10, 2023

"The Australian men's team will today wear black armbands as a mark of respect." Cummins, who had led Australia in the first two Tests, had left for Sydney to be by the side of his ailing mother, who was in palliative care last month.

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins left for Australia after giving his services to the Australian team in the first two Tests but had to leave the team unfortunately due to her ailing mother.

This was Pat Cummins first series as the captain of the Australian team against India and also his first Border-Gavaskar Trophy as well.

Australia continue their domination in the fourth Test

If we further talk about Australia's condition in the present Border-Gavaskar Trophy, it was Steve Smith who led the visitors win the third Test match at Indore dominantly by nine wickets due to which they have become the first team to qualify for the World Test Championship final.

The Australian spinners have been their biggest strength in the series and was also the biggest reason behind their win in the third Test match at Indore. The Aussie spinners didn't allow any Indian batsman to settle at the crease due to which Australia won the match very easily.

Talking about the fourth Test between India and Australia at Ahmedabad, it is the visitors who have started to continue their domination in the Ahmedabad Test as well. The Australian batsmen are given no chance to the Indian bowlers to settle at the crease and are constantly playing with an attacking mindset.

Australia seem to be in the driver seat at the end of Day 1 of the fourth Test and are the real contenders to win the match.

With PTI inputs