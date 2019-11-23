Ind Vs Ban Pink Ball Test, Day 1, Session 1: Virat Kohli Hits Century As India Reach 289-4

Team India pacers shared all 10 Bangladesh wickets between them to dismiss the visitors for just 106 on Day 1. Left with 46 overs in the day, a solid approach by Indian batsmen ensured that the hosts were 68 runs ahead before the close of play. At stumps on Day 1, India reached 174-3 with captain Virat Kohli and deputy Ajinkya Rahane still at the crease.

Lunch on Day 2 of the #PinkBallTest



A fine century for @imVkohli and a solid partnership between Kohli & Jadeja as #TeamIndia lead by 183 runs with 6 wickets remaining in the innings.@Paytm | #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/8FfoKawQiH — BCCI (@BCCI) November 23, 2019

Ind vs Ban Pink Ball Test Day 2, session 1

The Indian batsmen continued to bat with the same fluency and elegance that they showcased on Day 1. Overnight batsman Virat Kohli (59*) brought up his 27th Test century this afternoon and became the first Indian batsman to reach three-figures in Pink-Ball contests. Ajinkya Rahane also brought up his 22nd Test fifty but was immediately dismissed by Taijul Islam.

Virat Kohli was then joined by Ravindra Jadeja to the crease and the duo safely negotiated the remaining deliveries till lunch. Team India now lead by 183 runs as they finish the first session at 289-4 after facing 76 overs. Unbeaten at 130, captain Kohli and Jadeja (12*) will now be looking to extend the first-innings lead with the hope of batting Bangladesh out of the contest.

