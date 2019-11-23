The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Ind Vs Ban Pink Ball Test, Day 1, Session 1: Virat Kohli Hits Century As India Reach 289-4

Cricket News

Ind vs Ban Pink Ball Test: Virat Kohli brings up his 27th Test century as India finish first session at 289-4 to stretch the first-innings lead by 183 runs.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ind vs Ban

Team India pacers shared all 10 Bangladesh wickets between them to dismiss the visitors for just 106 on Day 1. Left with 46 overs in the day, a solid approach by Indian batsmen ensured that the hosts were 68 runs ahead before the close of play. At stumps on Day 1, India reached 174-3 with captain Virat Kohli and deputy Ajinkya Rahane still at the crease.

Also Read | Shahbaz Nadeem Excluded From India's Squad For Bangladesh Tests

Ind vs Ban Pink Ball Test Day 2, session 1

The Indian batsmen continued to bat with the same fluency and elegance that they showcased on Day 1. Overnight batsman Virat Kohli (59*) brought up his 27th Test century this afternoon and became the first Indian batsman to reach three-figures in Pink-Ball contests. Ajinkya Rahane also brought up his 22nd Test fifty but was immediately dismissed by Taijul Islam. 

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

Virat Kohli was then joined by Ravindra Jadeja to the crease and the duo safely negotiated the remaining deliveries till lunch. Team India now lead by 183 runs as they finish the first session at 289-4 after facing 76 overs. Unbeaten at 130, captain Kohli and Jadeja (12*) will now be looking to extend the first-innings lead with the hope of batting Bangladesh out of the contest.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

Also Read | WATCH: Ouch! Suryakumar Yadav Lucky To Avoid Injury After Run-out Attempt Hits Him Hard

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG