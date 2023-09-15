IND vs BAN: Will weather play a spoilsport in the last Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2023?

India stormed into the final of the Asia Cup 2023 after defeating Sri Lanka in a Super Four clash in Colombo. India are the defending champions in the ODI-based continental tournament, having won the 2018 event after beating Bangladesh in Dubai. India will play their last Super Four match on September 15 as they gear up to take on Bangladesh.

3 things you need to know:

India advanced to their 10th final in the ODI-based Asia Cup

India will face Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final

India will play their last Super 4 match against Bangladesh

Weather report

India and Bangladesh, who are already out of the tournament, will clash at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on September 15. The match is scheduled to commence at 3 PM IST. The Sri Lanka-leg of this Asia Cup 2023 has been affected by persistent rain, especially in Colombo. With the teams scheduled to play at the same venue, let's look at how will the weather unfold.

According to Met Office, there is a 40 percent chance of precipitation and the temperature is expected to be around 29 degree Celcius. The wind direction will most likely be towards south south-west and the speed is predicted to be 10 mph. The humidity in Colombo is expected to be around 73-75 percent and will increase as the match proceeds.

India's 10th final at Asia Cup (ODI)

India will play in their 10th final in the ODI-based Asia Cup, where they will face Sri Lanka. India and Sri Lanka have clashed seven times (excluding the 1984 tournament as it was based on Round-Robin format) in the summit clash so far, with India winning four times.

India and Sri Lanka played a low-scoring Super Four match on September 12, with India securing a 41-run win. The match was a seesaw as Sri Lanka were in command but a fluury of wickets ended their winning streak in ODIs. Captain Rohit Sharma's fifty and handy contributions from KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, and Axar Patel helped India post 213-all out.

In reply, Kuldeep Yadav, who took a five-wicket haul against Pakistan, returned with figures of 4/43, as India bundled out Sri Lanka for 172. For Sri Lanka, Dunith Wellalage stood out as he not only picked a five-wicket haul but played a fighting knock of 42 not out.