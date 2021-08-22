IND Vs ENG: Team India Arrives At Leeds For Third Test, BCCI Shares Photo Of Venue

The Indian Cricket team has arrived at The Headingley Cricket Stadium for the third Test match against England. The third-test match of the five-Test match series will begin on August 25. Virat Kohli and co will look to double their lead to an unassailable 2-0 when they come out to play. The Headingley Stadium is a ground that has favoured India a lot in history. Both the sides will play a match at this venue against each other, for the first time since 2002. As soon as the Indian convoy reached the iconic stadium, BCCI quickly let the fans know about the team’s arrival by uploading a post on their social media handles.

See BCCI’s post on the Indian team's arrival at Leeds-

Hello and welcome to the Headingley Stadium, Leeds. Our venue for the 3rd Test against England.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/H16mwNpXBs — BCCI (@BCCI) August 22, 2021

Coming to the teams regarding the third Test match, India will be looking to continue on the momentum they have gathered since the very beginning of the test series. India looked like they would win the first test match, but the match got washed out on the final day resulting in a draw. India were chasing a target of 209 in the match's fourth innings and found themselves at 52/1 at the end of the fourth day. However, the entire fifth day got called off without a ball being balled. In the second test match, India won the match by 151 runs after sending the whole England squad back to the pavilion for 120 runs on the final day.

Meanwhile, England will look to end their batting woes and get back to the winning ways. England skipper Joe Root is the only batsman in the current team who displayed some character while batting. He scored 64 and 109 in the first Test, 180* and 33 in the second innings. He was the only batsman to make the Indian team rethink their bowling strategy. On the other hand, different players helped India to keep the momentum going by rising to milestones in both the tests. KL Rahul hit 84 in the first innings of India in the first test and a brilliant fighting knock of 129 runs in the first innings at Lords. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj also impressed everyone by picking up 12 and 11 wickets, respectively, in the test series.

Image Source: BCCI- Twitter