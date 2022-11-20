IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Equals Rohit's Massive T20I Record With 111* Off 51

Star Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav finds himself in the headlines on Sunday for his majestic knock against New Zealand in the 2nd T20I. The 32-year-old hit a 51-ball unbeaten knock of 111 runs against the Kiwi side and helped India score 191/6 in the first innings. With his sensational knock, Suryakumar equaled a huge T20I batting record by India’s all-format skipper Rohit Sharma.

Suryakumar Yadav is now the second Indian batter after Rohit to hit two centuries in the shortest format of the game in a single year. Rohit previously achieved the record by scoring 100* against England on July 8, 2018, and followed it up with a 111* run knock against West Indies on November 6, 2018. Meanwhile, Suryakumar scored his maiden T20I century by hitting 117 runs off 55 balls against England in Nottingham on July 10.

Suryakumar Yadav is the third Indian player to score two T20I hundreds

En route to his dominating innings, Yadav remained unbeaten after scoring runs at a strike rate of over 200, while smashing 11 fours and seven maximums. Interestingly, Suryakumar Yadav is the third Indian batter after Rohit and KL Rahul to score more than two centuries for India in the shortest format of the game. It is pertinent to mention that, former India skipper Virat Kohli hit his maiden T20I century earlier this year, during the Asia Cup 2022.

Innings Break!



A @surya_14kumar special here at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui! ⚡️ ⚡️#TeamIndia post a massive target of 192 against New Zealand 👏👏



— BCCI (@BCCI) November 20, 2022

Suryakumar Yadav is the highest overall runscorer in 2022

Suryakumar has hit 1151 runs in 30 games at an average of 47.95 and a strike rate of 188.37 in T20I this year. He is the leading run-scorer in the format in 2022, while Kohli sits third on the list with 781 runs in 20 games at an average of 55.78 and a strike rate of 138.23. Surya has hit a total of nine fifties and two hundreds in the format this year.