IND Vs NZ 2nd Test: Ex-India Batting Coach Explains 2 Reasons Why Pujara Got Out For Duck

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has explained two key reasons why Cheteshwar Pujara got out for a duck off Ajaz Patel's bowling. Bangar, while speaking to Star Sports, said Pujara was dismissed because he was looking to play against the turn and the fuller lengths. Bangar further highlighted another mistake that Pujara made while playing the first inning in the second Test match. Bangar said that Pujara yorked himself by going out of the crease and then trying to go against the turn. adding "These are the two mistakes that caused his dismissal".

Pujara's form in Test cricket has dipped drastically as his average has gone down from 46.09 in 2019 to 29.04 in 2021. In the away series against England, Pujara scored at an average of 36.97 and in the going series against the Kiwis, he is averaging 38.09. The last Pujara averaged more than 50 in Tests was in 2019 during India's series against Bangladesh. The veteran batter hasn't scored a century in nearly three years with his last ton coming against Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2018/2019, where he reached the three-figure mark three times in the series.

Pujara's poor run of form continued in the second Test as he was dismissed by Ajaz Patel for just 5 runs in the first inning. In the first Test against the Kiwis late last month, Pujara could amass just 48 runs from two innings.

India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test

Coming back to the match, New Zealand has bowled India out for 325 runs courtesy of a 10-wicket-haul by Ajaz Patel. The Kiwi spinner became only the third international cricketer to achieve the feat after England's Jim Laker and India's Anil Kumble. Interestingly, all three players n the list are spinners. Meanwhile, Mayank Agarwal and Axar Patel played incredibly well to help India cross the 300-run mark. While Agarwal scored 150 of 311 balls, Patel notched up his maiden Test fifty before being dismissed by Patel.

Earlier on Day 1, India were in deep trouble despite the openers providing a good start following Kohli's decision to bat first. India has lost three key wickets in quick succession, including that of Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli, who was given out LBW off Ajaz Patel's bowling on the basis of non-conclusive evidence.

Image: AP