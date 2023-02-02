Young India pacer Umran Malik yet again attracted the limelight with his performance in India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I on Wednesday. While Hardik Pandya’s four-wicket haul led India to a 168-run victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Umran also made headlines with figures of 2/9 in just 2.1 overs. His 150 kmph delivery to dismiss Kiwi batter Michael Bracewell was one of the biggest highlights of the match.

While the Kiwi side was already down to 21/4 in the fifth over, Umran bowled a good-length ball on the off, at a speed of 150 kmph. The ball held its line after pitching and went on to hit the top of the off stump, as the batter looked to whip it across the line. The 23-year-old was elated with his accuracy and put on an ecstatic celebration, while New Zealand were reduced to 21/5.

BCCI shared the video of Bracewell’s dismissal on their official social media handles. “Umran Malik comes into the attack and Michael Bracewell is bowled for 8 runs. A beauty of a delivery from Umran,” BCCI said. Here’s a look at the video, that is currently going viral among Indian cricket fans.

Umran Malik comes into the attack and Michael Bracewell is bowled for 8 runs.



A beauty of a delivery from Umran 💥



Live - https://t.co/1uCKYafzzD #INDvNZ @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/nfCaYVch4b — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2023

Hardik Pandya and Subman Gill's heroics leads India to series triumph

In the first innings of the match, India put on a total of 234 runs at the loss of four wickets, courtesy of a heroic century by youngster Shubman Gill. Following the early dismissal of Ishan Kishan on one run, Shubman, and Rahul Tripathi took the Kiwi bowlers for a run-fest. The duo added 80 runs in 42 balls for the second wicket stand, before Tripathi went back on 44 off 22.

Suryakumar Yadav returned after scoring 24 runs, while Shubman continued his exploits. With help from captain Hardik Pandya, the 23-year-old completed his century, which was his first fifty+ score in T20I cricket. Pandya and Shubman added a whopping 103 runs for the fourth-wicket partnership before Pandya’s wicket fell on 30 off 17.

While India managed to register the giant total, Shubman remained unbeaten on 126 runs off 63 balls. In the second innings, Pandya returned with figures of 4/16, while Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, and Shivam Mavi took two wickets each. India bowled out the Kiwi side on 66 runs and won the three-match T20I series by 2-1.