IND Vs NZ: Dinesh Karthik Provides Critical Weather Update To Fans Ahead Of Day 4

The World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand is currently underway at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. While the two sides have enthralled the cricketing community with some magnificent cricket, it is the weather in the port city that has made headlines for the major part of the first three days. From incessant rains to bad light stoppages, the WTC Final 2021 has constantly been marred with unfavourable climatic conditions.

Dinesh Karthik provides weather update from Southampton

Ahead of the start of play on Day 4 of the WTC Final 2021, Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Dinesh Karthik, provided a critical weather update that won't please many cricket fans. Taking to Twitter, Karthik shared a photo of the stadium where it's pouring heavily. He also wrote that the conditions in Southampton don't look good at the moment.

The weather has played a complete spoilsport since the IND vs NZ clash has gotten underway and if the weather forecast of Day 4 is anything to go by, the situation doesn't look promising. Day 4 is expected to witness light rains throughout the day, especially across Kent and East Sussex. According to the UK's Met Department, Southampton will see outbreaks of light rain throughout Monday, which is forecasted to ease and become patchy by the afternoon, slowly clearing overnight. Meanwhile, there will be some sunshine on Tuesday with the forecast suggesting a dry day in the west and breezy and cloudier in the east.

"Murky and cool with outbreaks of light rain throughout Monday, occasionally heavy across Kent and East Sussex at first. The rain will ease and become patchy in the afternoon, especially in the east. Breezy along with coastal areas. Maximum temperature 15 °C," the UK government's Met Office said in its forecast.

IND vs NZ: WTC Final Day 3 Highlights

India were all out for 217 on Day 3 of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. Kyle Jamieson was the pick of the New Zealand pacers, taking his fifth five-wicket haul including the prized one of India skipper Virat Kohli, who could not add to his overnight 44. Ajinkya Rahane top-scored with 49 whereas R Ashwin and Jadeja contributed 22 and 15 respectively to take India past 200.

In response, the Kiwis got off to a great start as their openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway formed a 70-run partnership for the first wicket. Indians managed to break the opening partnership in the 35th over as R Ashwin got rid of Latham for 30. Conway played a brilliant knock of 54 before throwing away his wicket during the fag end of the day off Ishant Sharma's bowling. At Stumps on Day 3, New Zealand's scoreboard read 101/2 with skipper Kane Williamson batting on 12 and Ross Taylor unbeaten on 0.

WTC Final live streaming details

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada). Fans can also enjoy WTC Final live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Moreover, major moments and clips from the game will be available on Facebook & ICC website/app. To catch India vs New Zealand live scores, fans have to keep a tab and the BCCI's and Blackcaps' social media handles.

