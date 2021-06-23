IND Vs NZ Official Broadcaster Comes Up With Remarkable Kohli Vs Williamson Comparison

Indian captain Virat Kohli and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson are two of the leading cricketers in the world. The Kohli vs Williamson rivalry dates back to 2008 when the two players, who were leading their respective nations, locked horns with each other in the 2008 Under-19 World Cup Final which India had won. While Kohli is known for his aggressive nature and attacking mindset, Williamson is renowned for his calm and composed demeanour on the cricket field.

IND vs NZ: Journalist points out unique difference in Virat Kohli and Kane Wlliamson's batting styles

The two cricketers have had immense success with the bat, however, their techniques have been entirely different. Journalist Freddie Wilde, who is also a member of the IND vs NZ WTC Final 2021 official broadcasting team, recently completed Kohli and Williamson's batting techniques and pointed out the differences. Referring to their batting in the WTC Final 2021, Wilde pointed oy that Kohli stands out of his crease and plays the ball with firm hands whereas Williamson stays inside his crease and plays the ball with soft hands. However, Wilde added that both connect their bat with the ball under their eyes which he said was same but different

What a brilliant comparison this is. Kohli out of his crease & with firm hands; Kane in his crease & with soft hands but both are making contact with the ball under their eyes. Same but different. #INDvNZ #WTC21 https://t.co/mYXXS67lhx — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) June 22, 2021

The journalist also opened up on their dismissals. He said that while Kohli attacks full lengths by whipping straight balls through the midwicket region, Williamson is more watchful and plays relatively straighter. According to Wilde, these different styles create a contrast in their dismissals.

Kohli looks to attack full lengths by whipping straight balls through mid-wicket while Williamson is more circumspect & plays straighter. These different approaches create a contrast in dismissal types. #INDvNZ #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/GVamu07KIv — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) June 22, 2021

Dinesh Karthik compares Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson's batting styles in unique way

On Day 5 of the WTC Final 2021, Karthik was at his best as he compared Indian captain Virat Kohli and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson's batting styles through an interesting analogy while commentating. Referring to Williamson's elegant shots and delicate touch, Dinesh Karthik reckoned that a cricket ball would want to be hit by the Blackcaps skipper's bat and not the Indian skipper's willow. Further elaborating on Kohli vs Williamson batting styles, Karthik stated that the New Zealander just kisses the ball as opposed to Kohli. The same analogy was later tweeted by Karthik on his official Twitter handle.

If you are a ball, you would rather be hit by a Kane Williamson's bat and not a Virat Kohli's bat - He just kisses the ball. #WTC2021 #WTC2021Final #INDvsNZ — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 22, 2021

WTC Final live streaming details

