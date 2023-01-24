Indian captain Rohit Sharma scored his 30th century of his ODI career against New Zealand in the ongoing third One Day International being played at Holkar Stadium, Indore. Rohit Sharma has now equaled the record of the former Australian captain Ricky Ponting and has become the third player in the world to hit most centuries in One Day Internationals. Rohit now has 30 centuries to his name in the 241 One Day Internationals he has played.

Rohit Sharma along with Shubman Gill gave India an explosive start and the duo added 212 runs for the first wicket. Rohit along with Shubman Gill hammered all the kiwi bowlers to every part of the ground and also laid a foundation for yet another big score.

Rohit Sharma ended his drought

Before this Rohit Sharma has not hit an One Day International century since 2020 and also ended his drought. His century came at a time when the 2023 ODI World Cup is very near and his century is a very good sign for Team India.

Rohit Sharma has now become the third player in the world to hit most ODI centuries with just Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar above him. It also proves Team India's dominance in the ODI format as the top-3 century scorers in the ODI format are from India.

Talking about today's match, New Zealand had won the toss and elected to bowl first in Indore. The pitch in Indore is considered to be a batting paradise and a graveyard for bowlers. Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma gave Team India an explosive start and added 212 for the first wicket.

Shubman and Rohit both converted their starts into hundreds. They got out when Team India were in a position to score yet another big score.