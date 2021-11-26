IND Vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer Becomes 16th Indian Batsman To Score Century On Test Debut

Shreyas Iyer, on Friday, became the 16th Indian cricketer to score a century on Test debut. Before Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw had scored a decent 134 on his red-ball debut against West Indies in 2018. Shikhar Dhawan holds the record for the fastest and highest score by an Indian on Test debut with a massive knock of 187 against Australia in March, 2013. The middle-order batter ended Day 1 unbeaten on 75 off 136 deliveries. Iyer along with Ravindra Jadeja had put up a 113-run unbroken partnership at the end of Day 1.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Shreyas Iyer scores century on debut

India lost Ravindra Jadeja early in the day with Tim Southee getting the breakthrough after the all-rounder chopped the ball back onto the stumps. After Jadeja's dismissal, Shreyas Iyer was joined by Wriddhiman Saha. Iyer hit two consecutive boundaries in the 90th over off Southee's spell which took him into 90's. Shreyas Iyer reached 100 after scoring 2 runs off Tim Southee in the 92nd over.





Recap from Day 1 of India vs New Zealand 1st Test



Shreyas Iyer Test debut came after KL Rahul had to withdraw from the series due to injury. The Mumbai Cricketer on Day 1 played an unbeaten knock of 75 runs which put India in strong position during the India vs New Zealand, 1st Test which began on Thursday. India ended Day 1 on 258 for four with Iyer putting his best foot forward while facing 136 balls, hitting seven boundaries and two sixes. Shubman Gill (52 off 93 balls) was looking good to reach the three-figure mark before Kyle Jamieson exposed the gap between his bat and pad.



Coming in at 106 for 3 at the fall of Cheteshwar Pujara's (26 off 88 balls) wicket, Shreyas Iyer, found his skipper Ajinkya Rahane's (33 off 65 balls) promising knock come to a halt as Kyle Jamieson (15.2-6-47-3) and Tim Southee (16.4-3-43-1) rocked the middle-order in inspiring post-lunch spells. With Jadeja at the crease, both batters put up a 113-run unbroken partnership at the end of Day 1. Jadeja scored his 17th Test fifty and did his trademark sword celebrations much to the delight of the crowd.