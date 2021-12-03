IND Vs NZ: Shubman Gill Uses Interesting Tactic Against Jamieson, Hits 3 Fours In An Over

Indian opener Shubman Gill was seen using an interesting tactic to bat against New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson, who had already dismissed him twice in the ongoing Test series. On Friday, while opening the batting in the second Test match, Gill was spotted coming out of his crease in order to negate the swing off Jamieson's bowling, which troubled him big time at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium. Gill managed to execute what he wanted as he took Jamieson to the cleaners, hitting three boundaries in a single over.

The incident occurred in the second over of Day 1 of the second Test match. Gill started by putting away a half-volley delivery by Jamieson between mid-wicket and deep mid-wicket boundary. The second ball of the over witnessed the Indian opener hit an on-the-up drive through the covers. The third boundary came off the final delivery of the over as Gill flicked a straight ball on his pads towards the square leg. At the time, the 22-year-old was scoring runs with an impressive strike rate of around 200. Here's how netizens have reacted to Gill's bating.

Shubman Gill batting a long way outside of the crease against Jamieson. pic.twitter.com/s6JFIfCXq4 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 3, 2021

Love it, how Shubman Gill smacked that so cleanly for six. That sound💉 pic.twitter.com/APwrr98X7J — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) December 3, 2021

4,4,0,0,0,4 by Shubman Gill in the first over against Kyle Jamieson. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 3, 2021

Shubman Gill, along with his opening partner Mayank Agarwal, provided a solid start for Team India as the duo notched up a 50-run partnership without losing a wicket. Gill went on to score a 71-ball 44 before being dismissed by spinner Ajaz Patel. Gill's inning consisted of seven boundaries and one maximum. Gill had scored a half-century in the first match against the Kiwis.

India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test

Coming back to the match, India is currently in deep trouble despite the openers providing a good start following Kohli's decision to bat first. India has lost three key wickets in quick succession, including that of Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli, who was given out LBW off Ajaz Patel's bowling on the basis of non-conclusive evidence. Both Pujara and Kohli were dismissed by Patel for a duck. Mayank Agarwal, on the other hand, has scored a half-century off 119 balls. He is currently batting with Shreyas Iyer.

Image: bcci.tv