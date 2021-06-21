IND Vs NZ: Shubman Gill Vindicated As Per Fans After Day 2's Performance, Here's How

India were bowled out for 217 in the first innings of the ongoing World Test Championship Final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. New Zealand speedsters put on a sensational display of fast bowling as Indian batsmen had no answers to their swing and seam. The Men in Blue, who resumed their innings on Day 3 at 146/3, lost skipper Virat Kohli in just the third over of the day as he failed to add to his overnight tally of 44.

IND vs NZ: Fans slam India's tail for not putting up fight against Kiwi pacers

Rishabh Pant (4) and Ajinkya Rahane (49) soon followed the Indian captain, leaving India languishing at 182/6. The responsibility of guiding India to a respectable total now lied in the hands of all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin and the tail. However, the Indian lower-order failed to put up a fight and ended up throwing away their wickets cheaply which resulted in India getting all out for a paltry 217.

Kyle Jamieson was the pick of the New Zealand pacers, taking his fifth five-wicket haul. Trent Boult and Neil Wagner grabbed two wickets apiece whereas Tim Southee picked a solitary wicket. Twitter was abuzz after India's sudden collapse from a rather comfortable position. Several reactions poured in as fans expressed their displeasure at Indian tail's inability to help the team in dire situations. A certain section of fans also pointed out how other teams' tailenders come to their side's rescue when their batters fail. Here's a look at a few reactions.

India mens tail batting must be the worst in the world while india women's tail batting must be best in the world. — nachiapp (@nachiapp1) June 20, 2021

Tail has always been a problem for India Where we have seen Teams Like Australia, England,NZ tailenders add crucial runs but With India it always lacks — SUBHAM SRKIAN (@Sdmsrkian) June 20, 2021

Poor from Jadeja exposing Ishant right from the world go. He's the one who should be taking risks and take the scoring in his hands. #ICCWTCFinal — Harsh Bindal (@Harsh_Bindal) June 20, 2021

Absolute no contribution from India's tail enders with bat is a matter of concern for the Indian test setup. #INDvsNZ — Prabhath Bhat (@imprabhath) June 20, 2021

Exposing tailenders rather than taking strike. Why Sir jadeja?? — Pranav Sharma (@pranav_riser__) June 20, 2021

Was always the issue India’s long tail — James Durkin (@jedurkin1) June 20, 2021

India’s tail is worst in international cricket! — Dr. Idrees Mubarik (@doc_hormone) June 20, 2021

Shubman Gill calls India's lower-border batsmen 'not good'

Ahead of WTC Final 2021, Gill had opened up about the batting ability of Indian bowlers as he admitted that the tailenders in the squad are not "very good" batters which they proved by their dismal performance in the marquee event. Gill, while speaking on the YouTube channel 'The Grade Cricketer', had said during the final day of The Gabba Test, Indian players in the dressing room knew if Rishabh Pant was dismissed there is no one else to finish the job, adding "our tailenders are not very good". Gill reiterated that Rishabh Pant was the only hope left on the day as the lower-order batsmen who were supposed to come after him, were not good enough to finish the job.

IND vs NZ: New Zealand in driver's seat at Stumps on Day 3

The Kiwis got off to a great start as their openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway formed a 70-run partnership for the first wicket. Indians managed to break the opening partnership in the 35th over as R Ashwin got rid of Latham for 30. Conway played a brilliant knock of 54 before throwing away his wicket during the fag end of the day off Ishant Sharma's bowling. At Stumps on Day 3, New Zealand's scoreboard read 101/2 with skipper Kane Williamson batting on 12 and Ross Taylor unbeaten on 0.

