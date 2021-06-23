IND Vs NZ: Tim Southee Boldly Compares Rishabh Pant To Adam Gilchrist Ahead Of Day 6

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant's short Test career has had its fair share of overly scrupulous scrutiny. After being fairly inconsistent in the initial part of his Test career, the southpaw has turned it around by putting in consistent match-winning performances against Australia and England recently. A more natural attacker of the ball, Pant has often been likened to legendary Australian stumper Adam Gilchrist who was also renowned for his explosive strokeplay.

Ahead of the play on Day 6 of IND vs NZ WTC Final, New Zealand speedster Tim Southee compared Pant to Gilchrist and lauded the young Indian gloveman. In a video uploaded by ICC on Twitter, Southee said that Pant has been a very dangerous player for India. He surprisingly added that Pant is like Adam Gilchrist who can take the game away from the opponent in a session.

Southee further said that Pant is the kind of player who fans love watching play. The Kiwi veteran reckoned that the Delhi-based cricketer has been great who plays the game in the right manner. Southee also lauded the fact that Pant is always having a laugh and good time on the field.

The Rishabh Pant stats in Test cricket are impressive, to say the least. Pant has played 20 Tests where he has scored 1358 runs at an exceptional average of 45.3 with six fifties and three hundreds. As far as Pant's wicketkeeping stats in Tests are concerned, the 23-year old has grabbed 75 catches and has affected seven stumpings.

