IND Vs NZ: VVS Laxman Suggests New Opening Pair; 'Tough Call For Dravid & Kohli'

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman on Thursday stated that he bats for Shreyas Iyer's inclusion in the team for the second Test match against New Zealand. Iyer impressed everyone with his incredible debut as he become the first-ever Indian batter to score a century and a half-century on his debut Test. Laxman, while speaking on Star Sports, said Iyer deserves to be included in the squad for the second Test and that he should keep batting at the number five position even after India's regular captain Virat Kohli's return to the side.

VVS Laxman wants Pujara to open the batting with Shubman Gill

Laxman, however, opined that Mayank Agarwal should be excluded from the squad for the second Test match and Cheteshwar Pujara should open the innings replacing him. Laxman added that Ajinkya Rahane should bat at No. 3 position and Kohli in his usual No. 4. According to the former Hyderabad cricketer, Agarwal's performance with the bat in the first Test match was "underwhelming" and that he should be dropped to make way for Kohli's return. Laxman said it is going to be a "tough call "for both Kohli and head coach rahul Dravid.

Iyer's impressive performance with the bat came at a time when India was under deep pressure after losing their top-order early in the game at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium. Iyer smashed a century in the first innings and followed that up with a half-century in the second innings. Although the match ended in a draw, the right-handed batter was adjudged the player of the match for his outstanding performance.

As far as Laxman's idea of Pujara opening the innings for India, it is not something the Saurashtra cricketer has not done before. Pujara has played six innings as an opener for India, all of which has come in the subcontinent conditions. Pujara averages an impressive 116 with the bat as an opener and has been dismissed only three times in his six innings.

The second Test match is scheduled to be played from December 3 to December 7 in Mumbai. The winner of the two-match series between the top Test sides will now be determined by the outcome of the second Test match. With regular captain Virat Kohli all set to return to the squad, India would be eager to play the second Test and register its first series win in the latest cycle of the World Test Championship.

Image: PTI