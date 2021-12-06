IND Vs NZ: Wasim Jaffer Shares Epic Meme For Teams Visiting India 'hoping To Win A Series'

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer took to his official Koo account on Monday and posted a meme referring to the condition of foreign teams touring India to play bilateral series. Jaffer took this hilarious dig following the conclusion of the India vs New Zealand two-match Test series which ended after India defeated New Zealand by 372 runs in the second Test match at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. Virat Kohli’s men clinched the series 1-0 after the first Test match ended in a draw. Meanwhile, Jaffer’s hilarious take on the situation can be referred to the teams visiting India hoping to win a series and the dire losses that they return with.

The meme posted by Jaffer has a still from the popular Indian TV Show, “Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasma,” where one of the lead characters, ‘Popat Lal’ can be seen imagining his wedding, while the other characters dance on the occasion. The meme is relatable for visiting teams in India, as India have dominated other teams while playing at their home, for a long time now. In 2021, India have won two-Test series against England and New Zealand respectively, which adds on to many others in the past years.

India won the Wankhede Test by 372 runs

The India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match at Wankhede ended after Jayant Yadav removed four and R Ashwin removed one Kiwi batter on Day 4 after New Zealand started the day on 140/5 while chasing the fourth innings target of 540 runs. The Kiwi lineup was restricted for 167/10 as India won the match by 372 runs. Ashwin finished the match with a total of eight wickets and went on to become the Player of the series. He earlier surpassed veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh to become India’s third highest-wicket taker ever in Test matches during the first Test of the series at Green Park, Kanpur.

At the same time, Mayank Agarwal was awarded player of the match for scoring 150 and 62 runs respectively in both innings of the match. Courtesy of his stellar performance, Mayank has arguably become the third opening option for India alongside high-profile openers like Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. Having added another home series win to their credit, India now travel for their tour of South Africa, which gets underway with the first Test-match of the three-Test series on December 26.

(Image: AP/Instagram- @wasimjaffer14)