IND Vs NZ WTC Final: Kane Williamson Gives Update On Elbow Injury Ahead Of Marquee Clash

The India vs New Zealand World Test Championship Final is set to get underway in a few hours. The build-up to the high-voltage clash has been immense and fans are eagerly waiting to see both sides in action as they lock horns with each other to establish their authority in the purest format of the game. Ahead of the contest, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson spoke to the media where he spoke about a number of topics ranging from their WTC journey to the NZ playing 11 for WTC final.

Kane Williamson opens up on elbow injury and New Zealand's journey to WTC Final

During the media interaction, Willamson also provided an update about his elbow injury that had kept him out of the recently-concluded second Test vs England in Birmingham. The Kiwi skipper said that his elbow has improved with the help of an injection that he took a few days ago. Williamson added that he is still managing but overall it is showing signs of improvement which is good.

Opening up on their journey to the IND vs NZ WTC Final, Williamson said that there's been a lot of growth over a period of time with a number of challenges along the way everyday but the team has bought into it and tried to move past those with a good attitude. He reiterated that there is lot of hard work done over a long period of time which is why they find themselves in the maiden WTC Final.

The World No. 2 Test batsman reckoned that being in the final is exciting but for them, it's just focusing on continuing that growth and trying to keep committing to the parts of their game that give them the best chance to win, something he was sure his players will be focusing on. Williamson opined that they are trying to look at the long game and improve all the time.

WTC Final date and time

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final is scheduled to take place from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, and the match will start at 3:30 p.m. IST for each day. After concluding IND vs NZ WTC Final, the Indian team face England in the India vs England Test Series that will consist of 5 Test matches. The first Test match from the series will start on August 4 at Trent Bridge.

India vs New Zealand live streaming details

India vs New Zealand WTC Final live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada). Fans can also enjoy India vs New Zealand live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Moreover, major moments and clips from the game will be available on Facebook & ICC website/app. To catch India vs New Zealand live scores, fans have to keep a tab n BCCI's and Blackcaps' social media handles.

NZ playing 11 for WTC final (likely)

Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (Captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (Wicket-keeper), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel.

IMAGE SOURCE: AP