IND Vs NZ WTC Final Live Streaming: Where To Watch In USA, Canada And WI?

India are all set to lock horns with New Zealand in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) on Friday, June 18 at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The live action of Ind vs NZ WTC Final will commence at 3:00 PM (IST) & 10:30 AM local time. Ahead of the high-voltage contest, here's a look at the details of India vs New Zealand live in USA, India vs New Zealand channel in West Indies and India vs New Zealand where to watch in Canada.

India vs New Zealand live in USA

As announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC), Willow TV will be the official TV broadcaster for the India vs New Zealand WTC Final in the USA. Fans who wish to experience India vs New Zealand live streaming in the USA can tune into Hotstar and ESPN+ at 5.30 AM Eastern Standard Time. The clip rights in the USA are available to Hotstar, ESPN+ ESPNCricinfo & Facebook & ICC website/app.

India vs New Zealand channel in West Indies

Flow Sports has been announced as the official TV broadcaster for India vs New Zealand Final by the ICC in the Caribbean. Flow Sports will be India vs New Zealand channel in West Indies for the WTC Final. Fans who wish to experience India vs New Zealand live streaming in the West Indies can use the Flow Sports live streaming platform. The clip rights in the West Indies are available to Facebook and ICC website/app.

India vs New Zealand where to watch in Canada

Fans wondering India vs New Zealand where to watch in Canada can tune into Willow TV at 4.30 AM Eastern Standard Time. Fans who wish to experience India vs New Zealand live streaming in Canada can use Hotstar platform. The clip rights in Canada are available to Hotstar, Facebook & ICC website/app.

India vs New Zealand WTC Final schedule

The IND vs NZ WTC Final is scheduled to take place from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, and the match will start at 3.00 pm IST for each day. After concluding India vs New Zealand WTC Final, the India squad for WTC Final will face England in the India vs England Test Series that will consist of 5 Test matches. The first Test match from the series will start on August 4 at Trent Bridge.

IMAGE SOURCE: ICC TWITTER