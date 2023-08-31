IND vs PAK: H2H record as one team holds slight edge over their opponents in Asia Cup

India will open their Asia Cup encounter against archrival Pakistan on 2nd September in Sri Lanka. In what promises to be an enthralling encounter Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue will seek to maintain their authority over their archrivals. The match will start at 3:00 PM IST in India.

3 things you need to know

India are the defending champions of the Asia Cup in ODI format

The Men in Blue last faced Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in October 2022

Pakistan last played an ODI against the Men in Blue in the 2019 ICC World Cup

India to face Pakistan in the Asia Cup

India incidentally won the last edition of the 2018 Asia Cup when they defeated Bangladesh in the final. They faced Pakistan twice and managed to shrug off their challenge with ease. Rohit Sharma was particularly impressive in both ties as the Indian skipper hit a half century and a century in each match.

India also are the most successful team in the history of the Asia Cup. Barring one edition they have participated in all the editions so far winning the continental tournament six times. Pakistan have lifted the title on two occasions only.

IND-PAK H2H records in the Asia Cup

India and Pakistan have faced each other 13 times in the Asia Cup ODI edition and India hold a slender edge as they have six victories in their pockets. Pakistan have lodged five wins over the Men in Blue only. India have majorly dominated their archrivals in recent times having won the last four out of five matches in the Asia Cup.

In the current format, India and Pakistan could face each other thrice in the Asia Cup. When it comes to winning ODI matches in this particular tournament India have the second best winning record after Sri Lanka. The island nation has won 34 matches overall while the Men In Blu have emerged victorious on 31 occasions. Pakistan have 26 wins in their pocket.

Virat Kohli's 183 against Pakistan in Mirpur, Bangladesh in 2012 is the highest individual score recorded in this tournament so far.