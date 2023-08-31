IND Vs PAK: Who Are Highest Run-scorers & Wicket-takers For India And Pakistan In Asia Cup

The Indian cricket team is all set to kickstart their Asia Cup 2023 campaign against Pakistan on September 2, 2023, at the Palekalle International Stadium in Kandy. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team has the best chance to its resources ahead of the all-important ODI World Cup beginning from October 5, 2023. The Indian lost to Pakistan when both the teams last met in the 2022 edition of the tournament. Though, the tournament was played in the T20I format.

3 things you need to know

The Indian team last met Pakistan in an ODI Asia Cup back in 2018

Team India crushed Pakistan on both occasions in the 2018 edition of the Asia Cup

The Indian team has never lost an ODI match in Kandy

How many times has Team India defeated Pakistan in ODI Asia Cup?

India and Pakistan are one of the top teams in the international and have the likes of top batters like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam. However, if we have a look at the records, both the teams have faced each other on 13 occasions in the ODI Asia Cup wherein the 'Men in Blue' have a slight edge and have won seven times. On the other hand, Pakistan has been on the winning side on six occasions.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup: List of highest run scorers and wicket takers

A look at the list of the highest run scorers in the India vs Pakistan ODI Asia Cup encounters:

Shoaib Malik (Pakistan), 432 runs from five matches Rohit Sharma (India), 367 runs from seven matches Younis Khan (Pakistan), 238 runs runs from seven matches Virat Kohli (India), 206 runs from seven matches

A look at the list of the highest wicket-takers in the India vs Pakistan ODI Asia Cup encounters:

Saeed Ajmal (Pakistan), 8 wickets from four matches

Anil Kumble (India), seven wickets from four matches

Arshad Ayub (India), 5 wickets from one match

Aqib Javed (Pakistan), 5 wickets from two games

The Indian cricket team has also not lost a single match at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy and will aim to continue their excellent record against Pakistan in their opening Asia Cup 2023 clash.