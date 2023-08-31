IND Vs PAK: Who Are Highest Run-scorers & Wicket-takers For India And Pakistan In Asia Cup

Quick links:
Indian all rounder Hardik Pandya raises his bat after defeating Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 (Image: AP)
The Indian cricket team is all set to kickstart their Asia Cup 2023 campaign against Pakistan on September 2, 2023, at the Palekalle International Stadium in Kandy. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team has the best chance to its resources ahead of the all-important ODI World Cup beginning from October 5, 2023. The Indian lost to Pakistan when both the teams last met in the 2022 edition of the tournament. Though, the tournament was played in the T20I format.
India and Pakistan are one of the top teams in the international and have the likes of top batters like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam. However, if we have a look at the records, both the teams have faced each other on 13 occasions in the ODI Asia Cup wherein the 'Men in Blue' have a slight edge and have won seven times. On the other hand, Pakistan has been on the winning side on six occasions.
The Indian cricket team has also not lost a single match at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy and will aim to continue their excellent record against Pakistan in their opening Asia Cup 2023 clash.