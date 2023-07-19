Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Announced, India To Play Pakistan In Kandy On September 2

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Wednesday announced the schedule for the upcoming Men's Asia Cup 2023. The 50-over tournament will be held from August 30 to September 17 with six teams locking horns against each other to become the ultimate champions of Asia. The highly-anticipated match between India and Pakistan will take place on September 2 in Kandy, Sri Lanka. The final of the tournament is slated to be held in Colombo.

India, Pakistan, and Nepal are in Group A, while Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan are in Group B. After playing two games each in the group stage, four teams will make it to the Super 4 stage. The final will be played between the top two sides of Super 4 stage on September 17.

3 things you need to know

Asia Cup 2023 will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from Aug 30 to Sept 17

India and Pakistan will lock horns against each other on Sept 2 in Kandy

The final of the tournament will take place on Set 17 in Colombo

I am happy to announce the schedule for the highly anticipated Men's ODI #AsiaCup2023, a symbol of unity and togetherness binding diverse nations together! Let's join hands in the celebration of cricketing excellence and cherish the bonds that connect us all. @ACCMedia1 pic.twitter.com/9uPgx6intP — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 19, 2023

After much speculations, it has been confirmed that the Asia Cup 2023 will be conducted in a hybrid model. Pakistan and Sri Lanka will host all the matches in the tournament with the latter taking nine out of 13 games.

Earlier, Pakistan had issued a threat to boycott the World Cup 2023, which is scheduled to be hosted in India, should the BCCI fail to send its team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup. However, the Indian cricketing body stood firm and maintained its stance of playing the Asia Cup at a neutral venue.

Pakistan has consented to participate in the Asia Cup using a hybrid model, but their decision regarding the upcoming Cricket World Cup in India later this year is still pending confirmation. Nevertheless, there is a strong possibility that Pakistan will ultimately travel to India for the World Cup due to the lucrative financial prospects the tournament offers.