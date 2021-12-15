IND Vs SA: 5 Explosive Revelations Made By Virat Kohli On Rohit, BCCI & ODI Captaincy

Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli spoke to the media on Wednesday, ahead of India’s tour of South Africa 2021/22, and made many notable revelations about the recent turmoil in Indian cricket, triggered by BCCI’s sacking of Virat Kohli as the ODI skipper of India.

The 34-year-old cricketer stepped down from the captaincy role in the T20I format following the conclusion of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 and was removed from the captaincy of the Men in Blue in the ODI format last week. Kohli had a win percentage of more than 70% in ODIs and looking at the stats cricket enthusiasts felt Kohli should have continued leading in the 50-over format.

However, the BCCI earlier clarified that they could not afford to have two separate captains in the white-ball format, which made them hand over the skipper duties in the ODIs alongside the T20Is to Rohit Sharma.

Virat Kohli on communication with BCCI about removal from ODI captaincy-

Speaking to the reporters during the virtual press conference on Wednesday, Virat Kohli said he was contacted one and half-hour prior to the selection for the upcoming Test series against South Africa. As the chief selector discussed the Test squad of India, Kohli was informed at the end of the meeting that he won't be leading India in ODIs and replied by saying it was fine.

Virat Kohli denies claims by Sourav Ganguly about talks regarding captaincy-

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly earlier said to ANI that Kohli was asked not to step down from the captaincy of India in T20Is. However, Kohli denied any such claims and said, “When I told BCCI that I want to give up T20I captaincy, it was accepted really well. There was no hesitancy. I was told that it was a progressive step. I informed at that time that I would like to lead in ODIs and Tests. The communication from my side was clear but I had also informed that if the office bearers and selectors don't think I should lead in other formats then that is fine”.

Virat Kohli on his availability for selection in the ODI series against South Africa-

India will face South Africa in a three-match ODI series following the conclusion of the test series, and it was earlier reported that Kohli has opted not to play the limited over format. However, clarifying his stance on the same in the media interaction, Kohli said, “I was and I am available for selection. I haven't had any communication to BCCI where I have asked for any break. I am available for selection for ODIs in South Africa”.

Virat Kohli on speculated rift with Rohit Sharma-

During the press conference, the Indian Test skipper was evidently fed up with the speculations about the rift with Rohit Sharma as he said, “There is no problem between me and Rohit Sharma. I have been clarifying for the past two years and I am tired”. Rohit will now lead India in the T20Is and ODIs, alongside being the deputy of Virat Kohli in Test matches.

Virat Kohli on his support to Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid-

Kohli admitted he feels the responsibility to push Team India in the right direction and also that Rohit Sharma is tactically very sound alongside being an able captain under the mentorship of a great manager in form of Rahul Dravid. He further added he will give his 100% support to Rohit and Rahul in the ODI and T20I format for India, going ahead in the future.

