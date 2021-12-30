IND Vs SA: Fans Hail India's Historic Win; Says 'another Fortress Is Conquered'

Team India recorded an emphatic 113 run victory against South Africa in the first Test at Centurion to kickstart the three-match series on a winning note. This was India's first win at the venue and the fourth overseas ground where they have registered a victory in this calendar year.

Previously, the side had registered wins against Australia in Gabba and against England in Lord's and the Oval. The success also helped Virat Kohli become the first Asian captain to record a victory at Centurion. Netizens celebrated India's monumental win and praised the team's exceptional performance.

India vs South Africa 1st Test: Netizen reactions

One netizen took to their Twitter handle to explain Team India's historic achievement after their win against South Africa in the 1st Test. The fan stated that the side recorded a monumental win against the Proteas as Centurion is considered a fortress. The social media user compared the team's three-wicket win to the victory against Australia at the beginning of this year at Gabba, Brisbane, which has also historically been a difficult ground to beat the hosts at.

The netizen also explained how the team's bowling performance was exceptional as they dismissed all South African batters over the two innings. However, they believe that the side does need to improve on their middle-order batting after their disastrous performance in the first innings. After being at 278/3 at the end of Day 2, India were dismissed for just 327 runs, meaning that they only added 49 more runs and lost seven wickets in this duration.

India have done twice this year. First Gabba and now Centurion considered fortresses by respective home teams breached. I will give more credit to our bowlers as we are able to take 20 wickets. Mod order batting still remains a worry#INDvsSAF #Centurion #testcricket #win — Balpreet Singh (@itsbalpreet) December 30, 2021

Meanwhile, several other fans celebrated Team India's historic first-ever win at Centurion.

Yes yes yes ham jeet gaye...another fortress has been conquered this time at Centurion. Well done boyz a very good all-round win for Team India. #INDvsSAF #FirstKaThirst #FreedomTestSeries — Abhijeet Andansare (@ImAbhijeet01) December 30, 2021

India breeches fort Centurion!!

Beats South Africa by 113 runs 🏏 #INDvsSAF — Vaibhav Vig (@drvaibhavvig) December 30, 2021

Several other social media users also heaped praise on Team India's exceptional bowling performance, stating that it helped save the side's 'lacklustre' batting performance.

Mohammad Shami was the pick amongst the bowlers as he picked up an impressive five-wicket haul in the first innings and also dismissed three other batters in the second. In the process, he also achieved a personal milestone by becoming only the 11th Indian bowler to reach 200 Test wickets and the fifth pacer after Kapil Dev, Javagal Srinath, Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma.