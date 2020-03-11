IND Vs SA: HPCA Officials Offer Prayers To 'Snake God' In Temple For No Rain During ODI

India are set to host South Africa in a three-match ODI series beginning on Thursday, March 12. However, the first IND vs SA Dharmasala ODI is under the threat of a washout. The HPCA (Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association) in a desperate attempt to stop rain from playing spoilsport, offered their prayers at the Indru Nag (Snake God) temple.

Also Read: Plea In HC Against IPL Cricket Matches In Wake Of COVID-19

IND vs SA Dharmasala ODI: HPCA officials seek blessings from Snake God for uninterrupted match

The followers believe that the local deity Indru Nag fulfils the wishes of the person who has his blessings. Dharmasala hardly gets the chance to host an international match and the unpredictable weather makes it worse for the venue. The last international game scheduled at Dharmasala was also an IND vs SA contest, albeit a T20I, which was washed out without a ball being bowled.

Also Read: Ind Vs SA: Fan Interactions, Selfies Restricted As Rise In Coronavirus Cases Cause Concern

IND vs SA Dharamsala ODI: Rain expected to play spoilsport in India vs SA 1st ODI

The Dharmasala ODI is the first IND vs SA ODI of the series and fans would ope that a full contest is on the cards. An HPCA official confirmed that some of his fellow officials visited the Indru Nag temple seeking divine intervention for a full IND vs SA match. According to Accuweather, there is some rain expected during the Dharmasala ODI, and the officials hope that their 'Snake God' can help them tackle the threat of rain. Incidentally, in 2013, when Dharmasala hosted it’s first ODI, HPCA had sought the blessings of the Snake God and barring the stadium, there was a downpour in other parts of Dharamkot and McLeodganj.

Also Read: Jonty Rhodes Wants Ab De Villiers In South Africa Squad For T20 World Cup

IND vs SA live scores: IND vs SA live streaming details

The IND vs SA live streaming for the Dharmasala ODI will be on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans can also watch the IND vs SA live streaming on Hotstar and Jio TV. The match commences at 1:30 PM (IST) on Thursday, March 12. Fans also check the IND vs SA live scores on the social media handles of BCCI and Cricket South Africa.

Also Read: O'Brien's Last-ball Six Earns Ireland T20 Win In Super Over