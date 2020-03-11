Ind Vs SA: Fan Interactions, Selfies Restricted As Rise In Coronavirus Cases Cause Concern

In the wake of the rising number of Coronavirus (COVID 19) cases in India, cricket fans might not be able to get up close and personal with their star cricketers. Ahead of the upcoming One-Day International (ODI) series between India and South Africa, the management has issued some strict health-related guidelines which will bar a cluster of fans from engaging with players.

As per sources, players have been briefed on preventive measures and a variety of protocols.

“Players have been briefed on preventive measures while they are travelling overseas. These measures cover a variety of protocols to follow for the safety of both themselves and those around them. Fan interaction, selfies and pictures were included in the brief,” a source close to the South African team management said.

As the number of positive Coronavirus cases rises in India, South Africa head coach Mark Boucher had also said that his players could avoid the customary handshakes during their stay in the country.

Furthermore, restrictions will not only pertain to the South Africa series alone as the upcoming Indian Premier League starting on March 29 will also have certain rules regarding the same. There have also been suggestions about having Indian Premier League behind closed doors as matches will be available on television as well as streamed live on digital platforms. However, a senior BCCI official said that having IPL closed doors is not an option.

Chahal Wears Mask On Way To Dharamsala For First ODI

Indian Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal wore a mask at the Delhi airport on way to Dharamshala for the first ODI there. Chahal posted a picture of him wearing a mask at the airport in New Delhi on his Twitter handle.

Pandya, Dhawan, Bhuvi to return to India's ODI squad against South Africa

Team India's premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya will make his much-awaited return to Indian colours in the upcoming ODI series against South Africa, as the selectors announced the fifteen-man side on Sunday. Hardik Pandya will be making his comeback to in India's limited-overs side after being out of action for months due to injury and fitness concerns. With two back-to-back hundreds in the DY Patil T20 tournament, Hardik Pandya looks in fine touch and has fired warning shots to other players as he eyes to reclaim his spot in the Indian side.

Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan and pacer Bhubaneshwar Kumar also returned to the squad after sitting out for months due to injuries while Manish Pandey and Prithvi Shaw too found themselves named in the squad.

