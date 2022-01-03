Last Updated:

IND Vs SA: India Test Skipper Virat Kohli Misses 2nd Test; KL Rahul To Captain The Side

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is not part of the playing XI for the second Test match in Johannesburg. Kohli has been ruled out due to an upper back spasm.

Vishal Tiwari
Indian skipper Virat Kohli is not part of the playing XI for the second Test match in Johannesburg. According to reports, the 33-year-old has been ruled out due to an upper back spasm. Kohli is expected to return for the third Test match in Cape Town. Meanwhile, KL Rahul, the newly-appointed vice-captain, will lead the Indian side in absence of Kohli. Rahul has won the toss and elected to bat first at the Wanderers. 

Hanuma Vihari has been included in the squad in place of Kohli. The rest of the starting line-up remains the same for India with Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj resuming their role in the side. As far as the South African team is concerned, Kyle Verreynne has been inducted in place of wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock, who announced his retirement from Test after the first match in Centurion.  

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test

India's Playing XI: KL Rahul (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj. 

South Africa's Playing XI: Dean Elgar (captain), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Macro Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi. 

