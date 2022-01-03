IND Vs SA: Pujara Scores 3, Rahane Out For A Duck; Fans Say Both 'should Retire Together'

In the ongoing second India vs South Africa Test match, India lost two of their batsmen on back to back balls. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane got out to Duanne Olivier in the 24th over of the match. Pujara walked back having scored just three runs in 33 balls faced and Rahane got out for a golden duck. Both the batsmen have been struggling for form in Test cricket over the past couple of years and this was not a performance that will help their case.

After another dismal performance from the two, fans have begun to lose their patience. According to a lot of fans on social media, it is time for Pujara and Rahane to 'walk away' from Test cricket and give other players a chance. Some said that while they have been very good for the team in the past years they need to play some domestic cricket to get a grip on their form again. Check out some of the reactions from the fans to the dismissals of Pujara and Rahane in the second India vs South Africa Test match.

Rahane & Pujara have served Indian cricket well , but time to move ahead. — Srini (@softsignalout) January 3, 2022

Test careers of Pujara and Rahane on the brink — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 3, 2022

Can we please be done with Pujara and Rahane ? #INDvsSA — K'rulzster (@krulzster) January 3, 2022

I think Pujara & Rahane have become Purane. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) January 3, 2022

It's time to say Thank you Rahane & to some extent to Pujara also.!Gill,Kohli,Vihari/Iyer,Pant my middle order from the future series.! — Deep Point (@ittzz_spidey) January 3, 2022

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane has failed to perform on a consistent basis since 2020. Failures after Failures. 😑



Whole India to Them:#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/wuZclzRPBU — Nitesh Chauhan 🇮🇳 (@Nitesh_Chauhan7) January 3, 2022

India vs South Africa: India struggling batting first

With Virat Kohli out of the second IND vs SA Test match, KL Rahul was announced as the skipper and he won the toss and chose to bat first. It seemed like the correct decision as openers Rahul and Mayank Agarwal started well. But they lost the wicket of Agarwal just as he was looking set at the crease and soon after they lost two of their struggling batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane on consecutive balls. India are currently in dire straits in their second Test match against South Africa as they are on 67 runs for the loss of three wickets. The South African pace attack has been stellar but India's hopes lie in their stand-in skipper KL Rahul who is currently on 24 runs off 95 balls and Hanuma Vihari, who came in for an injured Kohli, is on 11 runs in 34 balls. Olivier has taken two wickets while Marco Jansen has taken one wicket.

