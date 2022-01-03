Last Updated:

IND Vs SA: Virat Kohli To Skip ODI Series Against Proteas Following Injury, Claims Report

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is likely to miss the upcoming ODI series against South Africa after being ruled out of the second Test match due to an injury.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is likely to miss the upcoming ODI series against South Africa beginning January 19. Kohli, who has been ruled out of the ongoing Test match against the Proteas, will also miss the three-match ODI series, according to news agency PTI. Earlier on Monday, Kohli was ruled out of the second Test match due to an upper back spasm. KL Rahul replaced the 33-year-old as the captain for the second Test match in Johannesburg while Hanuma Vihari assumed his place in the batting line-up. 

While talking about Kohli's injury after the toss, stand-in skipper KL Rahul said that physios are working on Virat's fitness, adding "hopefully he will recover in time for the next Test". 

Kohli had reportedly requested permission to miss the ODI series to attend his daughter's first birthday, according to media reports earlier last month. It was also alleged that there was a rift between Kohli and his erstwhile white-ball deputy, Rohit Sharma, who was designated the ODI skipper after Kohli was canned by the BCCI, which could be the reason behind the Delhi batter's desire to not play the ODI series. The Indian captain, on the other hand, repudiated all such rumours, claiming that he was always eligible for selection for the ODI series against South Africa.

Kohli, who was all set to play his 100th Test match in Cape Town, will now play the milestone match in Bengaluru, his home city for the Indian Premier League. Kohli is still awaiting his 71st international century, which has eluded him for the past two years.

As far as the ODI series between India and South Africa is concerned, the three-match encounter is set to commence on January 19 at Boland Park. The second ODI match is slated to be held on January 21 at the same venue followed by the third ODI at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on January 23.

