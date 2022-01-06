IND Vs SA: R Ashwin Clinches Record Only Anil Kumble Has Achieved In His Career

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Wednesday, January 5, entered the record books for a couple of milestones he reached while playing in the ongoing second Test match against South Africa. Ashwin became only the second Indian spinner after Anil Kumble to take a Test wicket in Johannesburg. Ashwin achieved the record at the Wanderers Stadium after he took the wicket of Keegan Petersen.

Anil Kumble has picked 17 Test wickets to his name in Johannesburg. Kumble's last wicket at the ground came way back in 2006. Now, Ashwin has become the second Indian spinner after Kumble to register a wicket in Johannesburg. The feat is also significant because the pitch at the Wanderers Stadium has historically favoured pacers while the spinners find it difficult to pick wickets at the venue.

Ashwin also became the first spinner since January 2019 to take a Test wicket in Johannesburg. Pakistan's Shadab Khan was the last spinner to take a Test wicket in the city. In the last three years, the Wanderers Stadium has witnessed a total of 111 dismissals, of which 109 were taken by pacers and only two by spinners. Ashwin and Shadab Khan are the only spinners who have picked a Test wicket in Johannesburg since 2019.

Meanwhile, Ashwin recently overtook Harbhajan Singh to become India's third-highest wicket-taker in Tests. Ashwin achieved the feat during the second Test match against New Zealand in December last year. The off-spinner is just four wickets away from surpassing the legendary Kapil Dev to become the second-highest wicket-taker for India in Tests.

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test

In the present Test match between India and South Africa, the visitors have set a target of 240 runs to win the game. With eight wickets in hand, South Africa will attempt to chase down the mark on Thursday. The home side will resume batting at 118/2 when the play starts on Thursday. After India concluded their second innings at 266 runs, South Africa lost two wickets late on Wednesday evening. India had won the toss and decided to bat first earlier in the encounter. In their first innings, India scored 202 runs and then dismissed South Africa for 229 runs.

Image: PTI